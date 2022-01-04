CNN Staff Reportedly Lashes Out At Andy Cohen's Behavior

Ruh Roh. Looks like radio and television talk show host Andy Cohen has got some 'splaining to do after getting a bit too rowdy while ringing in the New Year on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" special with his long-time pal Anderson Cooper.

The next morning, on New Year's Day, Cohen admitted in a tweet to being "a bit overserved" and on January 3 Cohen took to his "Radio Andy" talk show host to walk back his comments regarding "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. "The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast," Cohen confessed. "And I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it," he added. Notably missing from the apology, however, was his comments about outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio whom he referred to as having the "crappiest term as the mayor of New York [City]," per People.

Alas, the half-apology Cohen doled out wasn't enough for some CNN staffers...