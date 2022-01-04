CNN Staff Reportedly Lashes Out At Andy Cohen's Behavior
Ruh Roh. Looks like radio and television talk show host Andy Cohen has got some 'splaining to do after getting a bit too rowdy while ringing in the New Year on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" special with his long-time pal Anderson Cooper.
The next morning, on New Year's Day, Cohen admitted in a tweet to being "a bit overserved" and on January 3 Cohen took to his "Radio Andy" talk show host to walk back his comments regarding "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. "The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast," Cohen confessed. "And I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it," he added. Notably missing from the apology, however, was his comments about outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio whom he referred to as having the "crappiest term as the mayor of New York [City]," per People.
Alas, the half-apology Cohen doled out wasn't enough for some CNN staffers...
CNN's mad but not that mad at Andy Cohen
As one can imagine, the backlash regarding Andy Cohen's drunken New Year's Eve on-air antics was swift and some CNN staffers had harsh words for the host. "We claim to be the most trusted network in news and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool out of all of us with his New Year's performance?" a CNN insider reportedly told Radar Online. "Andy doesn't even work for CNN and yet he has been the face of our network for the past 48 hours. It is embarrassing and real CNN staffers are very angry."
Fortunately for Andy, however, CNN doesn't seem too terribly angered by his on-air behavior. "Andy said something he shouldn't have on live tv. We've addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year," CNN said in a statement in response to rumors that CNN would not be having him back for another "New Year's Eve Live." All's well that ends well we suppose! Just to be safe though, perhaps next year Andy should stick to shots of good ol' H20.