The Real Reason Soulja Boy Is Completely Done With Rapping

Soulja Boy tell 'em! You may want to savor that song opening, because you probably won't be hearing it on any new tracks anytime soon. Soulja Boy — whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, by the way — has had an impressive career pretty much any aspiring rapper would be proud of, with literally anyone who's anyone (don't deny it, you totally did it too) dancing that infamous Soulja Boy dance to "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" back in 2007. Simpler times.

But he's no one hit wonder. Oh, no. The star has actually released a whopping nine studio albums and countless mix tapes over the years, also seeing success on the airwaves with hits like "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" with Sammie and "Turn My Swag On." He's also received a slew of award nominations over the years, being nominated at big time shows like the BET Awards and Teen Choice Awards multiple times.

But it sounds like all that musical success (which has brought Soulja Boy a net worth of around $30 million, by the way) is going on the back burner right now, as he just announced a somewhat surprising career move that's taking him away from the music world — and possibly for good!