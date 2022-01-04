How Did A TV Show Completely 'Ruin' Ed Sheeran's Life?
Ed Sheeran has to be at the top of many people's list when it comes to loveable musicians. The singer is friends with many big names in the industry like Taylor Swift and Prince Harry, and is it just us, or do you just want to run up and give him a hug when you see him on television?
Another thing that makes Sheeran so great is the fact that he found love with Cherry Seaborn, who isn't famous and was a childhood friend. According to Us Weekly, the pair grew up together in Sheffield, England, but it wasn't until 2015 that they started dating, reuniting the United States of all places. "One day, she was in New York, and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street," Sheeran told Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast of reuniting in New York with Seaborn while with his other friend, per People. "And then she was like, 'Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yes.'"
Sheeran wrote his hit "Perfect" about his sweetheart, and in 2018, they got engaged. "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," Sheeran wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and Seaborn. The two found their happily ever after, and it's safe to say that Seaborn adores Sheeran's signature red locks. However, Sheeran credits one television show for ruining his views on his hair.
Ed Sheeran says "South Park" ruined his life
Ed Sheeran is known for his smooth vocals and catchy lyrics, but the star also happens to be famous for another feature: his red hair. The singer has been rocking the 'do as long as we can remember, and while we love it, Sheeran says an episode of "South Park" ruined it for him. During an appearance on Slam Radio, per the New York Post, Sheeran said that the 2005 episode titled "Ginger Kids" left a bad taste in his mouth.
The episode, which diagnosed red-headed kids with having "gingervitis," affected Sheeran, he says. The singer confessed that in England, having red hair was "always a thing that people took the piss out of you for, but it was never something in America." That is, until the episode of "South Park" aired. "People never knew what a ginger was in America. That episode of 'South Park' f***ing ruined my life," he said. Sheeran also said that people would compliment his locks when he used to come to the US. "And then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life," he shared.
In 2020, Sheeran's manager Stuart Camp told "Straight Up" that Sheeran's former management team tried to convince the singer to dye his hair black because they thought it would get him noticed. Sheeran didn't listen to their advice and kept his locks red. Things ended up working pretty well for him and his career!