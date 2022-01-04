How Did A TV Show Completely 'Ruin' Ed Sheeran's Life?

Ed Sheeran has to be at the top of many people's list when it comes to loveable musicians. The singer is friends with many big names in the industry like Taylor Swift and Prince Harry, and is it just us, or do you just want to run up and give him a hug when you see him on television?

Another thing that makes Sheeran so great is the fact that he found love with Cherry Seaborn, who isn't famous and was a childhood friend. According to Us Weekly, the pair grew up together in Sheffield, England, but it wasn't until 2015 that they started dating, reuniting the United States of all places. "One day, she was in New York, and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street," Sheeran told Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast of reuniting in New York with Seaborn while with his other friend, per People. "And then she was like, 'Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yes.'"

Sheeran wrote his hit "Perfect" about his sweetheart, and in 2018, they got engaged. "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," Sheeran wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and Seaborn. The two found their happily ever after, and it's safe to say that Seaborn adores Sheeran's signature red locks. However, Sheeran credits one television show for ruining his views on his hair.