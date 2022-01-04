The Hysterical Reason Ben Affleck Didn't Mind Snoop Dogg Butchering His Name
Ben Affleck may be best known as an A-list actor, writer, and director who has received several major awards — including two Oscars, one for Best Director in 2013 for "Argo," but Affleck has also made headlines for his personal life, like when it comes to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. And, of course, he still has moments that keep him humble. Affleck previously went viral for various Internet memes — from his love of Dunkin' Donuts to him disposing of a cardboard cutout of ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas in January 2021.
The most recent one happened during the announcement of the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes awards, when rapper Snoop Dogg was revealing those up for the category of Best Supporting Actor. While reading that Affleck was in the running for his role in "The Tender Bar," Snoop Dogg mispronounced the actor's name — proving that even celebrities can be unknown at times. Immediately after, the rapper corrected the mistake, laughing, "Ben Affleck. My fault. I'm sorry for that, Ben!"
Affleck has since spoken out about specifically why there are no hard feelings.
Ben Affleck has had his name mispronounced a lot
Ben Affleck just made it clear why he didn't mind Snoop Dogg's mispronunciation, but in fact, found it funny.
The actor recently appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" where he was asked about that specific moment. "That was nice, yep," Affleck recalled. "He did get the emphasis a little off, yes." As it turns out, people have gotten Affleck's name wrong quite a bit before — laughing it off and sharing an anecdote about a mistake that is far worse than what Snoop Dogg did.
"When I was a kid, my parents, I always remember them, like, in the days when people would call you up for a magazine subscription or something and they would go, 'A, F as in frank, F as in frank.' And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get and it would always be like, 'Mr. and Mrs. A-*-*-l-i-c-k.' I was like, 'Oh, I see!' You'd hate to have that misunderstood," he said.
However, when it comes to names, there is a possibility of Affleck's current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, facing a similar problem down the line. During an interview with NBC News in 2003, when they dated for the first time, Lopez opened up about the fact that she would take his last name, although the two never made it to the altar. We'll have to wait and see if they do now!