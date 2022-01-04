The Hysterical Reason Ben Affleck Didn't Mind Snoop Dogg Butchering His Name

Ben Affleck just made it clear why he didn't mind Snoop Dogg's mispronunciation, but in fact, found it funny.

The actor recently appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" where he was asked about that specific moment. "That was nice, yep," Affleck recalled. "He did get the emphasis a little off, yes." As it turns out, people have gotten Affleck's name wrong quite a bit before — laughing it off and sharing an anecdote about a mistake that is far worse than what Snoop Dogg did.

"When I was a kid, my parents, I always remember them, like, in the days when people would call you up for a magazine subscription or something and they would go, 'A, F as in frank, F as in frank.' And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get and it would always be like, 'Mr. and Mrs. A-*-*-l-i-c-k.' I was like, 'Oh, I see!' You'd hate to have that misunderstood," he said.

However, when it comes to names, there is a possibility of Affleck's current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, facing a similar problem down the line. During an interview with NBC News in 2003, when they dated for the first time, Lopez opened up about the fact that she would take his last name, although the two never made it to the altar. We'll have to wait and see if they do now!