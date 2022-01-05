Joy Behar Delivers Shady Take On The Kardashians Amid Tristan Thompson Drama
Professional basketball player Tristan Thompson shocked the masses on January 3 when he confirmed Maralee Nichols' claims that he did indeed father her newborn child. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he penned in his Instagram Stories (via People). "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued. He then took a moment to address his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he groveled. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
While many offered up words of support and encouragement for Khloé following Tristan's public admission, others weren't as empathetic... including television host and comedian Joy Behar.
Joy Behar suggests the Kardashians have 'psychological issues'
The hits just keep coming for reality star and mother-of-one Khloé Kardashian.
Following Tristan Thompson's stunning admission that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, "The View" co-hosts weighed in on the situation during their January 4 episode. While the general consensus between the co-hosts was that most of the blame rested squarely on Thompson's shoulders, they didn't shy away from highlighting both Nichols' and Khloé's part in the drama. "I feel bad for [Jordyn Woods], the little girl that got in trouble when Tristan did what he did with her. I think the common denominator is Tristan," guest co-host Yvette Nicole Brown said. "I feel like we gotta throw a little shade at the people sleeping with the men that are in the relationships. If you want to have love in your life, you shouldn't step into anybody else's love situation. Everybody knew Khloe was with Tristan. Whatever you thought about Tristan, let her try to find her love," she added. Meanwhile, co-host Sunny Hostin took a similar stance, referencing Tristan's relationship with Jordan Craig prior to becoming "entangled" with Khloé. "You lose them how you caught them," Hostin declared before admitting that she does "feel terrible" for Khloé. Alas, co-host Joy Behar was not in the business of mincing any words. "These are psychological issues," Behar declared. "I don't think the Kardashians are 'keeping up with the' therapy. That's the problem." OOF.