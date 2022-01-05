Tristan Thompson's Grand Gesture To Daughter True Before He Apologized To Khloe Kardashian

It's been a tough week for NBA player Tristan Thompson.

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Thompson delivered a bombshell via his Instagram stories on January 3. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he penned in the revelatory post (via People). "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued. But he didn't stop there. Following the stunning admission, he quickly pivoted into damage control. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he groveled. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Alas, talk is cheap and it appears that Thompson may have been already been well in the midst of damage control hours before he made his public apology...