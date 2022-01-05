Tristan Thompson's Grand Gesture To Daughter True Before He Apologized To Khloe Kardashian
It's been a tough week for NBA player Tristan Thompson.
After weeks of rumors and speculation, Thompson delivered a bombshell via his Instagram stories on January 3. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he penned in the revelatory post (via People). "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued. But he didn't stop there. Following the stunning admission, he quickly pivoted into damage control. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he groveled. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Alas, talk is cheap and it appears that Thompson may have been already been well in the midst of damage control hours before he made his public apology...
Tristan Thompson gifted True with roses
Nothing says I'm sorry like an over-the-top display of roses...
Perhaps Tristan Thompson did learn a thing or two during his time with the Kardashian-Jenner clan — like the family's penchant for extravagant floral arrangements. Mere hours before professional basketball player Tristan Thompson fessed up to fathering a son with Maralee Nichols on his Instagram stories, he was caught by TMZ delivering dozens of roses to his daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, outside of her gymnastics class.
While we can't possibly know how little True received the roses we do know that members of her famous family are suckers for florals. Never forget Kourtney Kardashian's lavish rose-filled engagement to Travis Barker, the walls of flowers Kim Kardashian grew accustomed to receiving from rapper Kanye West, and even Kourt's 2021 slew of Christmas trees adorned with nothing but twinkly lights and single red roses all over, per Poosh. Perhaps maybe flowers really are True's love language!