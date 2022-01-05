What Is Princess Charlotte Not Encouraged To Do At School?
Raising one kid is no easy task, let alone three — but somehow, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to do so with such ease.
As the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a very structured and systematic approach when it comes to raising their three royal children. In fact, royal biographer Andrew Morton notes (via Cosmopolitan), "Table manners, thank-you letters and little courtesies are being drilled into [the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's] children so they become automatic."
Part of this stems from William's upbringing at the hands of the late Princess Diana, who took William and brother Prince Harry "with her on her private charity visits from a young age," as "she didn't want the boys to grow up thinking the whole world was 4×4 Range Rovers, shotguns and nannies," per Morton. It certainly provides an important lesson in humility for George, Charlotte, and Louis, but it isn't meant to condescend or demoralize.
In fact, Kate employs a lot of "modern" techniques in raising their three kids, such as lowering to eye level to speak to them. "It removes the fear of the parent while utilizing eye contact and connecting with the child on their level," parenting guru Martina Mercer told Express. Furthermore, such "modern" techniques are even being implemented at the school level — such as in the case of daughter Princess Charlotte, who is discouraged from doing this one particular thing with her schoolmates.
Princess Charlotte is discouraged from having best friends at school
Imagine a world without your childhood BFF — or any BFF for that matter. Well, that's the world Princess Charlotte is growing up in, due to her school's philosophy. Attending the exclusive prep school of Thomas's Battersea alongside brother Prince George, Charlotte is being brought up with the fascinating technique of not having best friends. Why? It's simple — so other kids won't feel left out.
On an episode of "Loose Women," journalist Jane Moore offered more insight into Charlotte's education, stating (via The Sun), "It's a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it's a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing." She added, "There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that's the ethos of the school. They don't encourage you to have best friends."
As for why that's the case, Moore explained, "There's a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited you don't give out the invites in class, which I think is quite a good thing as you don't feel excluded." And on the lines of not making others feel left out, Princess Charlotte, along with brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, don't use their royal titles at school — instead, they are simply known by their first names, according to People.