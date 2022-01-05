Milo Ventimiglia Confirms What We All Suspected About Mandy Moore's On-Set Behavior

While speaking to E! News, Milo Ventimiglia explained what a huge fan he is of his co-star, Mandy Moore. "I just think the world of her," he said. "She's wonderful." Talking specifically about her acting and attachment to her character, Ventimiglia added that she is "incredibly, naturally talented" and that "she's very connected to what she does. She works incredibly hard."

Ventimiglia continued by addressing how seamlessly Moore navigates her work-life balance. He stated that while she works hard on-set, she is able to leave it all behind when she goes home. "She walks away from it. And she's ... passionate about something else: Her family, her music, her friends, giving back to community. She's a very inspirational woman."

Moore and Ventimiglia's onscreen chemistry has earned them a slew of impressive accolades — Ventimiglia has received three Primetime Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, while Moore was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress and a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress. Heading into the final season of "This Is Us," fans will undoubtedly be sad to say goodbye, but the actors themselves will have an arguably more difficult time leaving not only their characters, but their co-stars, too.