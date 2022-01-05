Milo Ventimiglia Confirms What We All Suspected About Mandy Moore's On-Set Behavior
As "This Is Us" fans are well aware, it's the beginning of the end for the NBC show — January 4 marked the premiere of the sixth and final season. The series follows the Pearson family as they navigate family dynamics across multiple timelines, and stars Mandy Moore as the family matriarch, Rebecca Pearson, and Milo Ventimiglia as the family patriarch, Jack Pearson. Fans have fallen in love with the family over the years, and will be happy to know that while Moore and Ventimiglia have proven to have electric chemistry onscreen, they are just as close and fond of one another off-camera.
In a 2017 interview with ET, Moore opened up about what it's like to work with Ventimiglia. "He's such a special guy, it's really not hard to have to just love him," she admitted. "I feel very safe. I feel very, like, protected with him." And what Ventimiglia has to say about Moore will leave you smiling.
Milo Ventimiglia described Mandy Moore as an 'inspirational woman'
While speaking to E! News, Milo Ventimiglia explained what a huge fan he is of his co-star, Mandy Moore. "I just think the world of her," he said. "She's wonderful." Talking specifically about her acting and attachment to her character, Ventimiglia added that she is "incredibly, naturally talented" and that "she's very connected to what she does. She works incredibly hard."
Ventimiglia continued by addressing how seamlessly Moore navigates her work-life balance. He stated that while she works hard on-set, she is able to leave it all behind when she goes home. "She walks away from it. And she's ... passionate about something else: Her family, her music, her friends, giving back to community. She's a very inspirational woman."
Moore and Ventimiglia's onscreen chemistry has earned them a slew of impressive accolades — Ventimiglia has received three Primetime Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, while Moore was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress and a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress. Heading into the final season of "This Is Us," fans will undoubtedly be sad to say goodbye, but the actors themselves will have an arguably more difficult time leaving not only their characters, but their co-stars, too.