Joe Gatto's Estranged Wife Has A Message For The World

It's no secret comedian Joe Gatto's departure from "Impractical Jokers" shocked fans. Joe announced his big news with a statement posted to Instagram on New Year's Day. "Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," he wrote. The TruTV funnyman revealed that not only will he be leaving the show, but that he and his wife of 11 years Bessy Gatto are splitting. "Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids," Joe said.

Joe's "Impractical Jokers" co-stars reacted to his departure with disappointment. "After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe," Brian "Q" Quinn responded in a statement on Instagram. "While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family."

In the aftermath of the heartbreaking news, Bessy is now speaking out about how she's holding up.