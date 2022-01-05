Why Was Bradley Cooper 'Horrified' Over Jessica Chastain's Family Member?

Jessica Chastain's grandmother, Marilyn Herst, is a forward lady who has no shame — and we love that for her. During a January 5 visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Chastain shared a hilarious story about a party she hosted a few years ago that her grandmother attended. Also in attendance was Bradley Cooper. "A few years ago I had a party at my house and Bradley Cooper was there," Chastain shared with DeGeneres. "My grandmother is now at the age where she just really doesn't care, you know? She's just like, 'I'm just gonna do whatever I want.' So in the middle of the party, she just walked over to Bradley and just sat on his lap."

Chastain said Cooper "looked horrified" at the situation because he had no idea who she was! As the hilarious interaction played out in front of her, Chastain said she tried to flag them both down to make sure Cooper knew that his new friend was her grandmother. "Then he was like, 'Okay. Hi, Grandma...,'" Chastain said.

Listen, we love a woman who is bold enough to do such a thing, and we can appreciate that Cooper was a good sport about it all. Chastain also hilariously shared that she's been trying to get her grandma some dates for several years — even making a profile on Match.com. Sounds like Herst is fully capable of taking her romantic life into her own hands, thank you very much!