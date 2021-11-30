Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk's Romantic Relationship Might Be Back On

While Bradley Cooper likes to be as private as possible about his personal life, his ex Irina Shayk did offer some words about their break-up in an interview with British Vogue back in January, soon after it was announced that they had split. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple. I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B [Cooper] is new ground," she said rather bluntly, while also suggesting that she was more than ready to move on from their relationship. While Cooper was spotted hanging out at the beach with fellow Hollywood star Jennifer Garner in August 2020, sources suggested that they are nothing more than very good friends and industry peers, per Newsweek. In other words, it seems like Cooper was just looking to hang out with someone and not date.

With that said, Shayk was linked to none other than Kanye West for a moment of time after his separation from Kim Kardashian. But now that romance has fizzled out, according to People, it seems like Shayk is looking to start things over with Cooper. Could it be that she has a plan "B" in mind? Maybe, as the couple was spotted looking rather cozy with one another in New York City in early November and then again with their 4-year-old daughter, Lea.