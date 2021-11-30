Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk's Romantic Relationship Might Be Back On
While Bradley Cooper likes to be as private as possible about his personal life, his ex Irina Shayk did offer some words about their break-up in an interview with British Vogue back in January, soon after it was announced that they had split. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple. I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B [Cooper] is new ground," she said rather bluntly, while also suggesting that she was more than ready to move on from their relationship. While Cooper was spotted hanging out at the beach with fellow Hollywood star Jennifer Garner in August 2020, sources suggested that they are nothing more than very good friends and industry peers, per Newsweek. In other words, it seems like Cooper was just looking to hang out with someone and not date.
With that said, Shayk was linked to none other than Kanye West for a moment of time after his separation from Kim Kardashian. But now that romance has fizzled out, according to People, it seems like Shayk is looking to start things over with Cooper. Could it be that she has a plan "B" in mind? Maybe, as the couple was spotted looking rather cozy with one another in New York City in early November and then again with their 4-year-old daughter, Lea.
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk might be considering a do-over
According to the Daily Mail, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk looked like they were inching closer to being a couple again while spending time with their 4-year-old daughter, Lea. The couple was joined by their celebrity friends, Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman. Both looked like they were enjoying each other's company while also holding hands and playfully swinging their daughter while walking side by side.
As many of their fans can recall, Cooper and Shayk first began dating in 2015 but pulled the plug on their relationship in early 2021. And while a lot of their fans can't help but wonder what their relationship status is now, one source close to the situation offered, "They are a very close family. But they are not officially back together."
In other words, it sounds like Cooper and Shayk may just be setting a new standard when it comes to co-parenting in Hollywood by putting their daughter and their family's interests first. Talk about model behavior, right?