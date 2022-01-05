The Odd Reason Behind Jason Derulo's Alleged Public Outburst
Talk about "Savage Love": Jason Derulo allegedly got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas in the wee hours of the morning of January 4, per TMZ. The outlet obtained video footage of the incident; police sources confirmed to TMZ what went down. Derulo apparently lost his cool after hearing some insults from a group of men and then proceeded to pounce on them.
In the footage, it looks like Derulo punched the instigator, knocking the man to the ground. It looked as if the singer tried to attack another man with a slap, but security intervened to stop all the commotion. It was reported that the two guys sustained injuries, but none severe enough to warrant a trip to the hospital. They also didn't seem to want to press any charges.
In another Instagram story taken by a fan who witnessed the scuffle, it appeared as if Derulo had been taken away in handcuffs by several cops. He also received a trespassing notice from ARIA Hotel, where the fight took place.
Jason Derulo apparently doesn't appreciate being called Usher
It remains unclear why Jason Derulo decided to allegedly attack his hecklers, but in the footage obtained by TMZ, one of the men mistook him for Usher. Whether or not the misnaming was deliberate is unknown, but it may be the reason why Derulo seemed to blow a gasket.
"Hey Usher! F**k you, b***h!" the man said, leading who appears to be the singer to approach them and start throwing punches. Fans see it differently, though. Many believe that Derulo lost his composure when the men called him profanities. "they didn't mistake him for Usher, they clearly called him that purposefully as it was followed by 'F*** you, b****'... Tried to provoke him i guess, succeeded ...," one fan tweeted. "I mean I could be wrong. But I think...I THINK...the man calling him a B**** triggered it, not being called Usher," said another.
As of writing, Derulo's camp has yet to comment on what had happened.