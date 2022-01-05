The Odd Reason Behind Jason Derulo's Alleged Public Outburst

Talk about "Savage Love": Jason Derulo allegedly got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas in the wee hours of the morning of January 4, per TMZ. The outlet obtained video footage of the incident; police sources confirmed to TMZ what went down. Derulo apparently lost his cool after hearing some insults from a group of men and then proceeded to pounce on them.

In the footage, it looks like Derulo punched the instigator, knocking the man to the ground. It looked as if the singer tried to attack another man with a slap, but security intervened to stop all the commotion. It was reported that the two guys sustained injuries, but none severe enough to warrant a trip to the hospital. They also didn't seem to want to press any charges.

In another Instagram story taken by a fan who witnessed the scuffle, it appeared as if Derulo had been taken away in handcuffs by several cops. He also received a trespassing notice from ARIA Hotel, where the fight took place.