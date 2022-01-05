Why Is Cody Simpson's Sister 'Lucky To Be Alive'?

Singer Cody Simpson's younger sister Alli Simpson has shared the spotlight with her brother for years. While the Australian sibling has dabbled in Cody's territory with an independent music career, Alli has also found fame as a model, influencer, and YouTube content creator, according to The Sun. Most recently, Alli was a contestant on the reality series "The Masked Singer Australia" and "I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!"

Becoming a star wasn't always what Alli had imagined for herself. ​​"I moved to LA when I was 12 for my brother Cody's career and had no idea [that] I wanted to get into this kind of work," she explained in an interview on the "Beauty Boss" podcast. "I was a competitive swimmer, I grew up wanting to go to the Olympics for swimming and so did Cody so we were kind of thrown into the entertainment industry and it wasn't something I ever thought I'd be interested in." Alli recalled traveling to the 2016 Olympics in Rio with her brother, and the two considered returning to their original passion. "We both went and watched the swimming and we were like, 'Should we swim again? Should we go back into swimming?'" she shared, adding, "but we were like, 'No, we're too deep now.'"

Unfortunately, Alli's love for swimming recently led the star to be involved in an accident that was almost fatal.