Why Is Cody Simpson's Sister 'Lucky To Be Alive'?
Singer Cody Simpson's younger sister Alli Simpson has shared the spotlight with her brother for years. While the Australian sibling has dabbled in Cody's territory with an independent music career, Alli has also found fame as a model, influencer, and YouTube content creator, according to The Sun. Most recently, Alli was a contestant on the reality series "The Masked Singer Australia" and "I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!"
Becoming a star wasn't always what Alli had imagined for herself. "I moved to LA when I was 12 for my brother Cody's career and had no idea [that] I wanted to get into this kind of work," she explained in an interview on the "Beauty Boss" podcast. "I was a competitive swimmer, I grew up wanting to go to the Olympics for swimming and so did Cody so we were kind of thrown into the entertainment industry and it wasn't something I ever thought I'd be interested in." Alli recalled traveling to the 2016 Olympics in Rio with her brother, and the two considered returning to their original passion. "We both went and watched the swimming and we were like, 'Should we swim again? Should we go back into swimming?'" she shared, adding, "but we were like, 'No, we're too deep now.'"
Unfortunately, Alli's love for swimming recently led the star to be involved in an accident that was almost fatal.
Alli Simpson broke her neck
Cody Simpson's sister Alli Simpson revealed on Instagram that she's "lucky to be alive" after surviving a broken neck from a bad accident. Under a photoset that sees Alli in a neck brace on a stretcher, the star explained that she dove into a shallow pool "head first" and hit her head on the bottom. Alli was immediately rushed to be seen by an emergency doctor. "I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I'll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself," she updated followers. "I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal [cord]." The star not only suffered the bad break, but also tested positive for Covid-19 when she was admitted to the hospital on New Year's Eve.
Alli went on to express her feelings walking away from the incident with non-life-threatening injuries. "I have a new lease on life," she wrote, "[and] will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!" She warned her followers to be more careful than her crucial mistake, writing, "DON'T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON'T KNOW IT'S DEPTH!!!"
"I'm so grateful you're safe," Alli's famous brother commented on her post. Cody, who qualified for the Australian Olympic swimming trials last summer, is currently training to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics, according to E! News.