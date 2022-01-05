Whoopi Goldberg Gives An Update About Her COVID Diagnosis

With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading like wildfire through the U.S., the world of live television has certainly not been immune to its effects. On January 3, Joy Behar revealed that her "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for the virus. However, Behar predicted at the time that Goldberg should be back in the moderator's seat in a week, "since she's vaxxed and boosted her symptoms have been very very mild." Additionally, co-host Sunny Hostin tested positive for the virus as well, per Decider, forcing the show's four permanent hosts and guest host Ana Navarro to perform their jobs from home the entire week of January 3rd.

Goldberg and Hostin were hardly the only talk show victims of COVID-19 in the new year. Just as he was set to return from the holiday break, Seth Meyers tweeted on January 4 that he tested positive for the virus but was recovering well. Fellow NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon had shared just a day prior on Instagram that he was still recovering from contracting the virus during the holidays and did test negative before returning to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on January 3. (His on-set Instagram photo showed him masked and isolated in a room by himself.)

On January 5, Goldberg's co-hosts thoughtfully checked in on her health status via video call. How has the Hollywood veteran been holding up since her diagnosis?