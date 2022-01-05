Is This Another Sign Kamala Harris' Office Culture Might Be In Trouble?

The office of Kamala Harris has been shaken up once again.

For months, the vice presidency of Harris has come under fire amidst allegations of bullying and fostering a toxic work environment from the veep herself. In fact, a prominent criticism from ex-staffers alleges Harris fails to read off daily briefings, then berates employees in her trek of unpreparedness. One staffer even called Harris' tongue-lashings "soul-destroying."

"It's clear that you're not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work," an anonymous ex-staffer told The Washington Post. "With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence," further adding that "you're constantly sort of propping up a bully and it's not really clear why." With her alleged shoddy leadership, Harris' office has seen a mass exodus of staffers in recent memory.

In November, Vanity Fair reported that communications chief Ashley Etienne would be departing — an alarming sendoff amidst rumored infighting between Harris and President Joe Biden. Staffer Peter Velz was rumored to be stepping down as well, but perhaps the most shocking departure is Symone Sanders — who, as Harris' chief spokesperson, often served to clean up Harris' public missteps. CNN, however, reported that Sanders' departure stems from needing a break and is unrelated to the internal issues allegedly plaguing the Harris administration. Now, a new resignation seeks to rock Kamala Harris' office yet again.