Chris Noth Reportedly Gets More Bad News About His Future On TV

At some point in 2021, Chris Noth agreed to a deal that would have him reprise his role as John "Big" Preston on the "Sex And the City" reboot, "And Just Like That." Interestingly, the actor was unsure whether or not he wanted to play Mr. Big again. He told Entertainment Tonight that he didn't feel that there was anything left for him to give the role, but once he started talking with the show's executive producer, Noth said he was "all in." (WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD). Of course, just about everyone now knows that Noth was killed off the show in the very first episode, suffering a heart attack after a ride on his Peloton, but some fans have wondered if that really would be the last they saw of Big. Perhaps he could appear in some kind of flashback — or in Carrie Bradshaw's dreams... or...

Fast forward — but not too far — and Noth's career in the entertainment industry is in jeopardy. On December 16, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter put out an expose on the actor after two women reached out to the publication with accusations that Noth had sexually assaulted them. From there, more women came forward, and Buzzfeed reported that five women had accused Noth of misconduct as of December 28, 2021. Peloton quickly pulled their ad featuring Noth, and the actor was also dropped from "The Equalizer," according to CNN. And while Noth's not making daily headlines, his future on television isn't looking too promising.