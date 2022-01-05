Nicolas Cage Makes His Thoughts On The Rust Controversy Crystal Clear

Since October 2021, Alec Baldwin has been living the aftermath of the "Rust" shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin is currently waiting the results of the investigation by the New Mexico authorities, who issued a search warrant for his cellphone in December 2021, as The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, the public and celebrities alike have been sharing their thoughts on who should and shouldn't be held responsible for Hutchins' death.

While many celebs have simply extended their sympathies to Hutchins and her family, others used the opportunity to comment on the mistakes they believed contributed to the tragedy. Among the latter is George Clooney, who criticized Baldwin's role in the shooting. In mid-November 2021, Clooney implied Baldwin should've checked the prop gun before using it. "Every single time I'm handed a gun on the set ... I open it, I show it to the person I'm pointing it to, I show it to the crew. Every single take, you hand it back to the armorer when you're done and you do it again," Clooney said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Baldwin addressed Clooney's criticism in his December interview with ABC News' anchor George Stephanopoulos. "If your protocol is you checking the gun every time, well, good for you," Baldwin said, adding that Clooney's comments "really didn't help the situation at all." Other celebrities have weighed in on the incident since then, with Nicolas Cage being one of the latest.