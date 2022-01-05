Travis Scott's Career Seemingly Takes Another Tough Blow

Are Travis Scott's days as a top rapper numbered?

Since November, the musician — born Jacques Webster — has been shrouded in controversy following the tragic Astroworld Festival. The doomed music festival, which took place from November 5 to November 6, left 10 dead and 300 injured in a disastrous crowd crush, per The Guardian. Scott has since apologized for the situation, though his career has been on the downturn ever since.

Since the event, Scott has faced a number of lawsuits — including a $750 million one alongside Drake — and the "Sicko Mode" rapper has had a number of promotional deals pulled. Anheuser-Busch, who partnered with the rapper for a special spiked seltzer drink, told NBC in December, "After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer," adding that, "We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision."

Furthermore, Scott has lost deals with Nike, Dior, and even had his emote pulled from Fortnite, per CNET. Now, Scott is facing even more bad news when it comes to his career.