Travis Scott's Career Seemingly Takes Another Tough Blow
Are Travis Scott's days as a top rapper numbered?
Since November, the musician — born Jacques Webster — has been shrouded in controversy following the tragic Astroworld Festival. The doomed music festival, which took place from November 5 to November 6, left 10 dead and 300 injured in a disastrous crowd crush, per The Guardian. Scott has since apologized for the situation, though his career has been on the downturn ever since.
Since the event, Scott has faced a number of lawsuits — including a $750 million one alongside Drake — and the "Sicko Mode" rapper has had a number of promotional deals pulled. Anheuser-Busch, who partnered with the rapper for a special spiked seltzer drink, told NBC in December, "After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer," adding that, "We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision."
Furthermore, Scott has lost deals with Nike, Dior, and even had his emote pulled from Fortnite, per CNET. Now, Scott is facing even more bad news when it comes to his career.
Travis Scott is no longer headlining Coachella
In December, Variety reported that Travis Scott was potentially being pulled from popular music festival Coachella. In 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Scott was set to headline the stage alongside R&B icon Frank Ocean and renegade metallers Rage Against the Machine — though now, it seems as if his appearance has been canned for good.
TMZ broke the news on January 5 that Billie Eilish will now headline the much-lauded music festival. Alongside Eilish will be Swedish House Mafia, who recently announced their return to arenas after a decade. Furthermore, Frank Ocean — who was supposed to co-headline 2020's festival — will return to Coachella in 2023.
With Eilish and the Swedish House Mafia taking up two headlining spots on this year's Coachella, there leaves one spot to be filled. Though, with all the controversy surrounding his name and the fallout from the tragic Astroworld Festival, it seems as if Travis Scott won't be making his way to Coachella this year.