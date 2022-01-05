Ed Sheeran Makes Major Travel Adjustment For New Tour

Forget the private jets and lavish boat rides, Ed Sheeran has different plans for his upcoming tour. The "Castle On The Hill" hitmaker plans to "rewild" the UK as much as he can. So far, he has purchased land and planted trees to balance out his carbon footprint from being on the road. And now, Sheeran has revealed he hopes to drive to each of his shows on tour in an electric VW campervan with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter, Lyra.

"It was really a slog at the beginning of my career. You would play five shows in a row and have one day off," the Grammy Award winner said in a January 2 interview with Today's "Sunday Sitdown." He continued, "But the luxury of playing these large venues is no one goes mid-week so they have to be at weekends. [...] So it's Friday, Saturday, Sunday every week. We're going to take time in each city."

Of course, the biggest bonus is Sheeran getting more time with Lyra, which is very important to him. "I would hate to get to 20 years time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I'd chosen work over them," he said during a December 22 appearance on the "Teach Me a Lesson" podcast. Way to make it work!