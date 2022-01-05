The Real Reason Joe Exotic Is Asking Fans For Money
2020 might have been the year "Joe Exotic" became a household name — all thanks to the confluence between the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine, and the release of Netflix's true crime smash hit "Tiger King" — but 2022 could see the interest finally dying down. Although many might be waiting with anticipation for the fictionalized version of the feud between Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage and his self-appointed nemesis, Carole Baskin, the same seemingly can't be said for the OG series.
Despite the allure of "Tiger King" Season 1, a mix of lurid sensationalism and unlikeable-but-fascinating characters steeped in the world of exotic big cats, Season 2 fared poorly. Released in November 2021, the sequel garnered negligible fanfare for what many critics deemed a tiresome retread of a topic so well-worn it's practically eroded. "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story," a series-within-a-series that focused on its titular subject released in December 2021, didn't do any better (and arguably did worse).
But despite the waning popularity of a show once considered the zeitgeist of true crime-related content, it seems Exotic is hoping for yet another fame boost for a new crowdsourcing fundraiser. (Specifically, one made on his behalf by his lawyer, considering Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.) So what is Exotic up to now?
Joe Exotic's fundraiser hopes to pay off Carole Baskin
As TMZ first reported on January 5, Joe Exotic's latest endeavor has to do with the financial judgment levied by the courts against him on behalf of his rival Carole Baskin. Per legal documents purportedly obtained by the outlet, Exotic was ordered to pay $10,000 for damages to Baskin — a much lower amount than the $1 million the former zookeeper claimed he owed in a GoFundMe set up by his attorney, John Phillips.
In the description of the crowdfunding cause ostensibly authored by the incarcerated Oklahoman, Exotic listed a litany of woes that he alleged will impede his quality of life if (or when, per Exotic) he is released from prison. Among those cited were the loss of family members, legal fees, and Exotic's ongoing health issues. And, of course, Baskin herself. "I will walk out of prison with my clothes on my back, a $1 million judgment and no home or clothes," Exotic wrote. "My health is deteriorating and prison has not been kind. Simply put, I cannot get a fresh start until I pay @$!%! Carole Baskin back."
With a goal of half a million dollars, there's a chance Exotic has finally exhausted all avenues of his fandom. As of this writing, Exotic has raised a mere $80 out of his $500,000 goal.