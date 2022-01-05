The Real Reason Joe Exotic Is Asking Fans For Money

2020 might have been the year "Joe Exotic" became a household name — all thanks to the confluence between the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine, and the release of Netflix's true crime smash hit "Tiger King" — but 2022 could see the interest finally dying down. Although many might be waiting with anticipation for the fictionalized version of the feud between Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage and his self-appointed nemesis, Carole Baskin, the same seemingly can't be said for the OG series.

Despite the allure of "Tiger King" Season 1, a mix of lurid sensationalism and unlikeable-but-fascinating characters steeped in the world of exotic big cats, Season 2 fared poorly. Released in November 2021, the sequel garnered negligible fanfare for what many critics deemed a tiresome retread of a topic so well-worn it's practically eroded. "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story," a series-within-a-series that focused on its titular subject released in December 2021, didn't do any better (and arguably did worse).

But despite the waning popularity of a show once considered the zeitgeist of true crime-related content, it seems Exotic is hoping for yet another fame boost for a new crowdsourcing fundraiser. (Specifically, one made on his behalf by his lawyer, considering Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.) So what is Exotic up to now?