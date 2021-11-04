Joe Exotic Reveals New Details About His Ailing Health
While Carole Baskin might be doing everything in her power to derail the second series premiere of the true crime docuseries that made her a household name, the other marquee star of "Tiger King," Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, is keeping his name in the headlines. Amid his ongoing campaign to harness the show's enduring popularity for personal gains — or, more specifically, his bid to drum up support in order to overturn his 22-year prison sentence for his murder-for-hire plot against Baskin — Exotic's latest message to his followers on social media strikes an entirely different chord. And it has everything to do with the state of his health following news of his prostate cancer diagnosis this past May.
For skeptics, the timing of Exotic's recent health update could be suspect — his health status update falls within two weeks of the "Tiger King 2" premiere on November 17. It also comes on the heels of a possible publicity stunt, a plea Exotic made to none other than celebrated rapper Cardi B, who posited herself as a fan of the self-proclaimed tiger king shortly following the release of the Netflix series' first season. Despite the confluence of these events, there's ample evidence to suggest his recent health news is a genuine development — one which could have grim ramifications.
Joe Exotic's latest message revealed a devastating possible health scare
On November 3, Joe Exotic (pictured above as an inmate in 2021) issued a statement on Instagram to his fans and followers with regards to a possibly devastating turn of events in terms of his health. "Everyone, it is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test [sic] as well," Exotic wrote. The update falls in line with the cancer diagnosis the incarcerated big cat enthusiast received earlier this year. The latest development was later confirmed by his attorney, per NBC News.
Despite the heavy nature of the announcement, Exotic also took a moment to name-drop his nemesis, Carole Baskin. "Right now I don't want anyone's pity," Exotic then stated, adding, "and I'm sure Carole will have her own party over this!" Exotic then made a public appeal for compassionate release due to the circumstances of his flagging health. "What I need is the world to be my voice to be released," he continued. "They have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!"