Joe Exotic Reveals New Details About His Ailing Health

While Carole Baskin might be doing everything in her power to derail the second series premiere of the true crime docuseries that made her a household name, the other marquee star of "Tiger King," Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, is keeping his name in the headlines. Amid his ongoing campaign to harness the show's enduring popularity for personal gains — or, more specifically, his bid to drum up support in order to overturn his 22-year prison sentence for his murder-for-hire plot against Baskin — Exotic's latest message to his followers on social media strikes an entirely different chord. And it has everything to do with the state of his health following news of his prostate cancer diagnosis this past May.

For skeptics, the timing of Exotic's recent health update could be suspect — his health status update falls within two weeks of the "Tiger King 2" premiere on November 17. It also comes on the heels of a possible publicity stunt, a plea Exotic made to none other than celebrated rapper Cardi B, who posited herself as a fan of the self-proclaimed tiger king shortly following the release of the Netflix series' first season. Despite the confluence of these events, there's ample evidence to suggest his recent health news is a genuine development — one which could have grim ramifications.