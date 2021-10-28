What's Really Going On With Cardi B And Joe Exotic?

The initial tweet, ostensibly authored by Joe Exotic, contained a plea for help. "@iamcardib when you see the truth in Tiger King 2 I need you to rally Everyone together to be my voice of #freedom," read the tweet, followed by a number of other hashtags assigned to phrases such as "free joe exotic" and "tiger king." The tweet was accompanied as a caption for a handwritten note containing the same message; it is unclear as to whether the note and/or the tweet were authored by Joe Exotic, or whether they were the brainchild of another person entirely.

Though Exotic's appeal to Cardi B might seem random at first glance, it's not the first time their names have been linked. Soon after the March 2020 premiere of the Netflix docuseries hit, the rapper sent a series of now-deleted tweets which contained a statement promising a GoFundMe campaign launch to drum up funds with the endgame of releasing Exotic from prison. After TMZ published a quick report which found that GoFundMe's platform prohibits fundraisers for people convicted of serious, violent crimes, Cardi B backpedaled by deleting her posts, tweeting that they were made in jest. "Omg I was just playing," wrote the performer, who proceeded to qualify herself as a Joe Exotic stan. "I do love him tho and he deff needed better representation .oooooooooooooooooo here Kitty Kitty," she added.