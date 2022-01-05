Valerie Bertinelli Has Completely Given This Up

Valerie Bertinelli is owning a fresh outlook for her 60s by sharing her experiences in searching for happiness that goes beyond what she weighs, per Publishers Weekly. She offers personal insights from the last decade on the evolving relationships she has had with food, the loves in her life, and self-acceptance in her upcoming memoir, "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today."

The Food Network host has been in the spotlight since starting her acting career at 14, known best for the sitcom "One Day at a Time." These teen years left Bertinelli comparing her body to her co-stars and creating a habit of "trying to be better," more specifically, "Thinner. Nicer. Prettier." These thoughts would stick with Bertinelli for most of her life, according to Today.

The memoir reveals what prompted the "Hot in Cleveland" star's decision to become a Jenny Craig spokesperson at the age of 47. Getting healthy was not the motivation. Instead, it was the split from husband Eddie Van Halen that ignited the move. "As a single working mom I needed to make money," she shared. Then, Van Halen's death in 2020 left Bertinelli with a heartbreaking amount of grief. She shares the highs and lows of their love story in "Enough Already" and acknowledges that this loss has evolved her view on what really matters, per Billboard.