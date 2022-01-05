The Cheeky Thing Lily Collins Did To Princess Diana When She Was A Toddler

The perk of being a royal — okay, there's a lot of perks to being a royal — is that you get to meet a lot of celebrities. Case in point: one of Princess Diana's very best friends ended up being Elton John, who rewrote "Candle in the Wind" about Diana's untimely death, per Town and Country. Then there was that time Diana danced with John Travolta in a stunning black-and-white dress, photos of which you've no doubt come across on Instagram.

"We'd fall into conversation then we'd meet for tea," Liza Minnelli said of getting to know Diana, per Tatler. "My instinct was to protect her," she continued, adding that she and the princess bonded over the stresses of life in the spotlight. "All my life I've had people bowing and scraping ... Well, Princess Di got used to people bowing and scraping. So it was a relief to both of us that we could just be ourselves around each other."

Diana was also friendly with Phil Collins, who was a good friend of her husband, Prince Charles. Collins once described an uncomfortable run-in with Diana at his dentist's office, in which she reportedly suggested he get a colonoscopy, per Vanity Fair. Awkward royal run-ins seem to be par for the course in the Collins family, as Phil's daughter, star of "Emily in Paris," Lily Collins recently shared one of her own.