How Much Money Is Meghan Markle Getting From Her Big Court Win?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been embroiled in a long and wearing legal battle against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, since October 2019 — and it seems the conclusion is finally here. Meghan first sued the outlet for illegally publishing parts of a private letter she wrote her father, Thomas Markle Sr., in 2018. Prince Harry added in an official statement that the publication "purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year."

In February 2021, the Sussexes won in court, per The New York Times, and the Associated Newspapers appealed the decision to no avail. Royal journalist Omid Scobie tweeted the Court of Appeal's upholding of the February decision, writing on December 2, 2021, that Associated Newspapers "LOST its appeal in the privacy and copyright case of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex." Following the December decision, Meghan issued a statement via Twitter, pointing out that "the longer [the Mail on Sunday] dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself)."

Now it's time to pay up. So, how much did the Duchess of Sussex end up with following this two-year courtroom drama?