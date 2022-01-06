Who Is Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith?

Sunisa "Suni" Lee is all loved up! The hugely talented Olympian who dazzled everyone with her wildly impressive skills at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics debuted her new man, Jaylin Smith, via Instagram (how else?) in late December 2021 when she shared two sets of gorgeous snaps of the two cuddling up together.

The happy couple matched in oversized black hoodies and flashed smiles for the first snap as Smith put his arm around the former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant, and she placed her hand on his chest. In the second snap, Smith rested his head against the side of her face as the athlete sweetly caressed his face. Lee shared the photos to her account alongside a heart symbol.

Smith went a little more subtle to debut their romance on his Instagram page, burying two snaps of him with Lee — which seemingly taken at the same as the ones she posted — in a slew of solo snaps showing him modelling the oversized clothing and sneakers. He also included an adorable snap of them walking down the street together as he put his arm around her. Aww!

But who exactly is the man who stole Lee's heart?