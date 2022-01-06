How Camilla Parker Bowles Is Taking After Meghan Markle
Camilla Parker Bowles has been a controversial member of the British royal family since tying the knot with Prince Charles in 2005. Over the years, the public has had a hard time accepting the circumstances surrounding their relationship, including their affair during Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana. However, she has slowly been able to prove herself to some of her biggest critics with her warm, friendly nature and philanthropic work, per Vanity Fair. More than anything else, those who follow the lives of the royal family can clearly see how much she loves and cares for her husband.
It appears the Duchess of Cornwall has even managed to sway one of the people who disapproved of her the most: Queen Elizabeth II. At the end of December, it was announced that Elizabeth would be awarding Camilla the title of Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the highest honor given the queen can give, according to Daily Mail. The reason for this gesture? Camilla has fully demonstrated her loyalty to the British monarchy. It has also since sparked rumors that the queen might eventually endorse Camilla to become the next Queen of England alongside Prince Charles one day. This new title from the queen is not the only honor the duchess has received as of late, though. Camilla has also been asked to take on another special role — something she has in common with Meghan Markle, the wife of her stepson, Prince Harry.
Camilla Parker Bowles will be guest editor for this popular British magazine
On January 4, it was announced that Camilla Parker Bowles would be guest-editing the July edition of Country Life, per People. The English magazine, which includes topics ranging from food to architecture to real estate, extended the invitation in honor of Camilla's 75th birthday. In the edition, both the Duchess of Cornwall and her interests will be featured, including her "love of horses and dogs." Also included in the special edition will be "her champions of the countryside, her most cherished view and favorite recipe." The press release announcing the news went on to add that readers can expect a "focus on the work of The Duchess as patron of over 90 charities."
While Meghan Markle has never been a guest editor for Country Life, she has fulfilled the role for a different publication, British Vogue. At the time of her contribution, in September 2019, British Vogue released an article about the issue, entitled "Forces of Change," which detailed Meghan's collaboration alongside editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. The two sought to bring to light a number of women changing society for the better, including LGBTQIA+ advocate and actor Laverne Cox, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and former refugee Adut Akech. Meghan's goal was "to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today." Meghan added that she hoped to inspire readers with the stories within.