How Camilla Parker Bowles Is Taking After Meghan Markle

Camilla Parker Bowles has been a controversial member of the British royal family since tying the knot with Prince Charles in 2005. Over the years, the public has had a hard time accepting the circumstances surrounding their relationship, including their affair during Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana. However, she has slowly been able to prove herself to some of her biggest critics with her warm, friendly nature and philanthropic work, per Vanity Fair. More than anything else, those who follow the lives of the royal family can clearly see how much she loves and cares for her husband.

It appears the Duchess of Cornwall has even managed to sway one of the people who disapproved of her the most: Queen Elizabeth II. At the end of December, it was announced that Elizabeth would be awarding Camilla the title of Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the highest honor given the queen can give, according to Daily Mail. The reason for this gesture? Camilla has fully demonstrated her loyalty to the British monarchy. It has also since sparked rumors that the queen might eventually endorse Camilla to become the next Queen of England alongside Prince Charles one day. This new title from the queen is not the only honor the duchess has received as of late, though. Camilla has also been asked to take on another special role — something she has in common with Meghan Markle, the wife of her stepson, Prince Harry.