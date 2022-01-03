Camilla Parker Bowles Just Received The Highest Honor The Queen Can Give Out

Camilla Parker Bowles is moving up the ranks!

It's now 2022, which means it's time for Queen Elizabeth II 's annual New Year's Honours List! This year, heroes and popular figures all across the landscape — from sports to entertainment — have been bestowed with honors from Her Majesty. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, England was guided with the help of Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam, both of whom were knighted as a result (via CNN). Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr. Jenny Harries and Head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr. June Raine were made dames.

If you recall, in late 2021, Queen Elizabeth's late-night TV habit consistently left her "knackered" (per Daily Mail). Her late-night viewings typically consisted of British police procedural "Line of Duty," though she was also entranced by young tennis virtuoso Emma Raducanu. With her victory at the US Open, the "outstanding" (in Queen Elizabeth's words!) Raducanu was honored with an MBE. On top of that, actor Daniel Craig was awarded the Companion in The Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) — which CNN notes is the same honor his titular "James Bond" character boasts.

The honors weren't simply limited to entertainment cohorts and pandemic heroes, either. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was bestowed with the highest ranking Queen Elizabeth has to offer.