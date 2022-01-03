Camilla Parker Bowles Just Received The Highest Honor The Queen Can Give Out
Camilla Parker Bowles is moving up the ranks!
It's now 2022, which means it's time for Queen Elizabeth II 's annual New Year's Honours List! This year, heroes and popular figures all across the landscape — from sports to entertainment — have been bestowed with honors from Her Majesty. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, England was guided with the help of Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam, both of whom were knighted as a result (via CNN). Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr. Jenny Harries and Head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr. June Raine were made dames.
If you recall, in late 2021, Queen Elizabeth's late-night TV habit consistently left her "knackered" (per Daily Mail). Her late-night viewings typically consisted of British police procedural "Line of Duty," though she was also entranced by young tennis virtuoso Emma Raducanu. With her victory at the US Open, the "outstanding" (in Queen Elizabeth's words!) Raducanu was honored with an MBE. On top of that, actor Daniel Craig was awarded the Companion in The Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) — which CNN notes is the same honor his titular "James Bond" character boasts.
The honors weren't simply limited to entertainment cohorts and pandemic heroes, either. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was bestowed with the highest ranking Queen Elizabeth has to offer.
Camilla Parker Bowles has become Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter
With the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honours List, Her Majesty is giving Camilla Parker Bowles the highest of honors. Per the official Royal Family website, "Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to appoint Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, G.C.V.O. to be a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter." Alongside Camilla, politician Valerie Amos and former Prime Minister of the U.K. Tony Blair were awarded similar honors.
The Most Noble Order of the Garter is a knighthood founded by King Edward VIII in 1348, per Brittanica. The outlet also notes that it is the "highest British civil and military honour obtainable." Camilla's acceptance of the honor comes as she takes on more royal duties as husband Prince Charles prepares to accede to the throne. In November, the Duchess of Cornwall helped compose the wreath of poppies designed to honor fallen veterans for Remembrance Sunday — which Queen Elizabeth missed due to health concerns. Camilla, as a result, has stepped up in light of the 95-year-old monarch's ailments.
On top of that, Camilla was also designated as HRH The Duchess of Cornwall in December. She has also kept busy by serving as Patron and President to more than 90 different charities and organizations. Keep doing you, Camilla!