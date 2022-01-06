Over 30% Of People Agree This Is The Absolute Worst Character On Sex And The City

"Sex and the City," the HBO dramedy about four women navigating friendship — and their sex lives — in New York City, was a longstanding hit, airing from 1998 to 2004. The franchise then expanded to include two big-screen films and an HBO Max spinoff, "And Just Like That."

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Davis, and Kim Cattrall starred as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones, respectively, and the many men in their lives came and went. Over the years, viewers were introduced to some truly awful guys –- Samantha's smarmy lover Richard Wright comes to mind, as does the self-centered Aleksandr Petrovsky. There was also Jack Berger, a beau who dumped Carrie via a Post-It note. No wonder there was no room for the ultimate Mr. Nice Guy, Aidan Shaw, who learned the hard way that nice guys finish last.

In a survey conducted by Nicki Swift, 602 "Sex and the City" fans were asked who they think was the absolute worst character on the show. While all of the leading ladies ranked in some capacity, it was ultimately a recurring male character who received the dreaded — and, it turns out, well-deserved — title.