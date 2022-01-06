Kaitlynn Carter Blasts Critics For Questioning Her 'Revealing' Outfits Now That She's A Mom

Kaitlynn Carter is a well-known social media influencer, boasting nearly one million followers on her Instagram account. She also joined the cast of reality series "The Hills: New Beginnings" in 2019 alongside her then-boyfriend Brody Jenner, as per Marie Claire. Since they both had to continue starring on the show, this could have been incredibly awkward after the break-up, but Carter told Hollywood Life in October 2020 that they "actually transitioned very smoothly from a couple" to friends.

In May 2020, the blogger met her current boyfriend, fashion designer Kristopher Brock, as per Us Weekly. Their relationship moved quickly and a year later, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, which Carter opened up about on a June 2021 episode of the "Hillscast" podcast, per People. She revealed that the reason for diving straight into having kids was that it was "something that [she] wanted for so long." Fortunately, Brock shared the same goals.

On September 30, 2021, Carter gave birth to a baby boy, named Rowan. She shared the happy news with her Instagram followers in a post that showed her breastfeeding the newborn, alongside a message that read, "everyone is happy and healthy and so in love." Since becoming a mom, the television personality has learned an important lesson that not everyone will be understanding and accepting of her choices. In her most recent Instagram post, she called out haters who have criticized the clothes that she chooses to wear post-baby.