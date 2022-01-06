Did Ryan Seacrest Just Clap Back At Andy Cohen On Social Media?

Andy Cohen has found himself in hot water at the top of the year. Following his "CNN New Year's Eve Live" appearance alongside anchor Anderson Cooper, the visibly intoxicated talk show host caused some controversy with his statements regarding now-former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. "The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor [de Blasio] has been," Cohen drunkenly proclaimed, as Cooper attempted to calm him down.

Since then, Cohen has refused to apologize, telling Howard Stern that "I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve." Cohen also took some potshots at Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting the annual "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebration over at ABC, stating, "I mean, with all due [respect], if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry" (via Twitter). He also referred to the network as "Seacrest's group of losers."

Cohen ultimately apologized to ABC and Seacrest. "The only thing that I regret saying ... is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," Cohen said on "Radio Andy," adding he, "felt bad about that." But now, it seems like Ryan Seacrest is subtly clapping back at Andy Cohen's New Year's Eve comments.