Did Ryan Seacrest Just Clap Back At Andy Cohen On Social Media?
Andy Cohen has found himself in hot water at the top of the year. Following his "CNN New Year's Eve Live" appearance alongside anchor Anderson Cooper, the visibly intoxicated talk show host caused some controversy with his statements regarding now-former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. "The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor [de Blasio] has been," Cohen drunkenly proclaimed, as Cooper attempted to calm him down.
Since then, Cohen has refused to apologize, telling Howard Stern that "I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve." Cohen also took some potshots at Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting the annual "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebration over at ABC, stating, "I mean, with all due [respect], if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry" (via Twitter). He also referred to the network as "Seacrest's group of losers."
Cohen ultimately apologized to ABC and Seacrest. "The only thing that I regret saying ... is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," Cohen said on "Radio Andy," adding he, "felt bad about that." But now, it seems like Ryan Seacrest is subtly clapping back at Andy Cohen's New Year's Eve comments.
Ryan Seacrest touts ABC's ratings success
Ryan Seacrest has seemingly responded to Andy Cohen's New Year's Eve diss on his Instagram Story. Sharing a report from TheWrap, the outlet notes that ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" special was a ratings winner that night, boasting nearly 20 million viewers and 5.8 rating amongst the key demo of adults 18-49. Furthermore, ABC's special "more than tripled" NBC's New Year's Eve special ratings and "more than quadrupled" CBS'. CNN was not mentioned.
Interestingly enough, Seacrest did not mention Cohen, either — or perhaps he chose to let the numbers speak for themselves. To recap, Cohen took an intoxicated dig at "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers" during CNN's special and stated that, "if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing." Cohen has since apologized. Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day, however, Cohen clarified what exactly caused the outburst.
"I was a hair over-served last night," he revealed, "[B]ut man did I have fun!" He concluded his Instagram post, telling his followers, "I hope you did too. Happy New Year everybody."