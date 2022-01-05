Andy Cohen Claims This Is How Kelly Ripa Really Feels About His Drunken Ryan Seacrest Diss

As Us Weekly reported on January 5, the next clearance Andy Cohen apparently needs to receive for his now-infamous NYE rant isn't CNN, ABC, or targets like Ryan Seacrest, but instead his fellow colleagues. (Considering Cohen has yet to say anything resembling an apology to Bill de Blasio, it appears the ex-mayor might do better not to expect one.)

During a January appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Cohen recounted how the whole kerfuffle began: with a few critical dunks on the rock band Journey, who was featured on ABC's performance line-up, and a few one-too-many. "I was going on my rant about Journey, [and] I did wind up kind of starting to throw ABC under the bus. And that is my only regret from the night," Cohen told Stern (via Us Weekly). "I was, as they say, in my cups and I was kind of enjoying the rant. I was like, 'Wow, it's really fun being on CNN and just ranting like a nutty guy.' So I kept going."

Though Cohen was resolute in saying he would not be "shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve," he later expressed remorse for insulting Ryan Seacrest — who also happens to be the longtime colleague of Kelly Ripa, Seacrest's co-host on ABC'S "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and Cohen's close friend. (Cue: a resounding "oof.") According to Us Weekly, Ripa, like Seacrest, has taken Cohen's antics in stride; as Cohen himself stated on "Howard Stern," Ripa was "not upset" with Cohen over the debacle.