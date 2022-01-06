The Lavish Gift Porsha Williams Just Gave To Her Mom

Porsha Williams is giving back to the person who raised her. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has been busy in recent months, planning her wedding to fiance Simon Guobadia, and house-hunting for a new love nest. Porsha spoke about wanting a fresh start on a recent episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters" as she and Simon looked for houses.

"My home for me has been a manifestation of my independence," Porsha said on the show (via BET). "Me working hard, being able to afford a home like this in a gated community, raising my daughter on my own, it has been very fulfilling to me. It does feel like I'm leaving a piece of Porsha." However, as much as she will miss her home, Porsha did reiterate that she's ready to "settle down" with Simon after years of drama with her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley.

But before she enters into the next stage of her relationship with Simon, Porsha has given her mother a gift of a lifetime — and it'll be sure to warm your heart.