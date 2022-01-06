The Lavish Gift Porsha Williams Just Gave To Her Mom
Porsha Williams is giving back to the person who raised her. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has been busy in recent months, planning her wedding to fiance Simon Guobadia, and house-hunting for a new love nest. Porsha spoke about wanting a fresh start on a recent episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters" as she and Simon looked for houses.
"My home for me has been a manifestation of my independence," Porsha said on the show (via BET). "Me working hard, being able to afford a home like this in a gated community, raising my daughter on my own, it has been very fulfilling to me. It does feel like I'm leaving a piece of Porsha." However, as much as she will miss her home, Porsha did reiterate that she's ready to "settle down" with Simon after years of drama with her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley.
But before she enters into the next stage of her relationship with Simon, Porsha has given her mother a gift of a lifetime — and it'll be sure to warm your heart.
Porsha Williams' mom has a new place to live in
On January 5, Porsha Williams announced on Instagram she'd be moving out of her existing Georgian home and handing down the keys to her mother, Diane Williams. "New start! Moving day. Congratulations mommy. Now you can move all the furniture and decorate just how you want lol. If y'all know Fabulous Momma Diane then you know she is about to show out," Porsha captioned a photo of a moving truck outside of her sprawling home. She added that "it's such a blessing" to be able to give her mother the house.
It shouldn't be too surprising that Porsha looks out for her mom, as Diane has been heavily featured on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Porsha's Family Matters." Diane raised Porsha after she divorced from Hosea Williams II and it left a big impact on Porsha's experience as a child. "It was just kind of confusing at first, because I had my home with Mommy that felt complete, solid, and then over here with Dad, it was another home that could be complete and solid. And why am I going in between?" Porsha said of her parents' divorce in an episode of "RHOA" last January (via People). Porsha then praised her mother for providing a healthy co-parenting situation growing up, saying, "I think y'all did a really good job with the go back and forth."
With all the difficulties Diane went through as a single mom, she can now lay back and relax in her new home.