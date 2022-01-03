Things Keep Getting Messier And Messier Between Porsha Williams And Ex-Fiance Dennis

Porsha Williams and her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley got into it with each other so badly on her show, "Porsha Family Matters," that it went from yelling to a physical alteration, according to TMZ. All of Porsha's friends and family — including Porsha and Dennis — were vacationing together in Mexico in the episode and, while they were having dinner together, things took a turn for the worse when Dennis' cheating scandal was brought up. The argument escalated when Dennis cursed at Porsha's cousin, Storm. It became increasingly violent as hands were thrown and cast members tried to separate Porsha and Dennis.

Even though the episode ended on a cliffhanger, Storm went on Twitter (via The Grio) to claim that Dennis did in fact assault her. "Dennis physical [sic] assaulted me in Mexico . I've been silent long enough. This man has sexually harassed me & now A grown ass 40+ year old man physically assaulted me in Mexico . I'm sick of it! #PorshasFamilyMatters," Storm wrote.

Porsha also addressed "future low life accusations" about what went down in Mexico, and Dennis questioning her parenting skills in an Instagram caption. "I want to make it known that yes my daughter is in [Mexico] with me as she is majority of the time when I travel as a single mom!" Porsha wrote. "But as you can imagine after the first dinner I saw just how crazy it was going to be and chose to keep [my daughter] off camera while I was there working on the show."