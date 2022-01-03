Things Keep Getting Messier And Messier Between Porsha Williams And Ex-Fiance Dennis
Reality star Porsha Williams and her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, have had a very bumpy relationship together. They first got engaged in October 2018, but Porsha called it off in 2019 after Dennis' cheating scandal came to light, according to Screen Rant. Porsha and Dennis decided to work on their relationship again since they had a baby girl together, Pilar Jhena McKinley, in March of 2019, per The Sun. The second and final time they called off their engagement, however, was allegedly due to ex-"Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party in October 2020. There were rumors swirling around that Porsha and another "RHOA" cast member hooked up with a male stripper. Ultimately, the stripper in question said nothing went on between him and any of the ladies of "RHOA," and claimed that everything was professional, per Screen Rant.
That did not matter, because in October 2020, Dennis commented that he was "SINGLE ASFK" in his Instagram Story (via Page Six), and Porsha also commented on an Instagram post that she has "been single." Well, now Porsha is stepping out with fiancé Simon Guobadia, who also has his own wonky dynamic with Porsha since he was married to Porsha's co-star, Falynn Pina, on "RHOA" when they first met, per Distractify. Now, after filing for divorce twice and waiting for it to be finalized, Porsha and Simon are getting married, per People. But Dennis has mixed feelings about the impending nuptials, according to Urban Belle Magazine, and that doesn't help alleviate the drama between Porsha and Dennis, which has spiraled out of control.
Dennis and Porsha got into a physical altercation
Porsha Williams and her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley got into it with each other so badly on her show, "Porsha Family Matters," that it went from yelling to a physical alteration, according to TMZ. All of Porsha's friends and family — including Porsha and Dennis — were vacationing together in Mexico in the episode and, while they were having dinner together, things took a turn for the worse when Dennis' cheating scandal was brought up. The argument escalated when Dennis cursed at Porsha's cousin, Storm. It became increasingly violent as hands were thrown and cast members tried to separate Porsha and Dennis.
Even though the episode ended on a cliffhanger, Storm went on Twitter (via The Grio) to claim that Dennis did in fact assault her. "Dennis physical [sic] assaulted me in Mexico . I've been silent long enough. This man has sexually harassed me & now A grown ass 40+ year old man physically assaulted me in Mexico . I'm sick of it! #PorshasFamilyMatters," Storm wrote.
Porsha also addressed "future low life accusations" about what went down in Mexico, and Dennis questioning her parenting skills in an Instagram caption. "I want to make it known that yes my daughter is in [Mexico] with me as she is majority of the time when I travel as a single mom!" Porsha wrote. "But as you can imagine after the first dinner I saw just how crazy it was going to be and chose to keep [my daughter] off camera while I was there working on the show."