Anna Duggar Reportedly Proves How She Is Standing By Josh

Anna Duggar has proved over and over what a faithful wife she is to husband Josh Duggar. While their marriage appeared to be picture-perfect when they started their large family in 2009, it all began to crumble in 2015 when reports broke that Josh allegedly molested five young girls when he was a teen. He was then reportedly caught using the Ashley Madison site to cheat on his wife. However, it didn't stop there — he was arrested in April 2021 for possessing and receiving child pornography on his computer.

Now, Anna is raising seven children on her own after her husband was convicted on December 9, 2021. He is currently in solitary confinement at the Washington County jail for his own safety until his sentencing in a few months. Anna was expected to pay Josh many visits in person, especially over the holidays. However, that all changed recently due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. According to The Sun, the closest that she will get to Josh is through video chats.

Despite not being able to have in-person visits, Anna is reportedly still standing by her husband by video chatting with him — sometimes multiple times a day. Daily Mail reported that there is a copy of a video visitation log that was scooped up by Katie Joy of "Without a Crystal Ball." Joy was supposedly able to provide proof that Anna is still giving Josh her time and attention while he is sitting in jail.