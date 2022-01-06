What's Going On With Kate Gosselin's Nursing Career?

Fans undoubtedly recognize Kate Gosselin as a former reality TV star and the mother of sextuplets (plus twins). After Kate and then-husband Jon Gosselin welcomed six children — they were already parents to twins Mady and Cara — the family was featured on a slew of shows, from NBC's "Home Delivery" to a special titled "Surviving Sextuplets and Twins." Eventually, those TV experiences led to "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which began airing in 2007.

In 2009, Kate and Jon split, and their divorce was finalized in December of that year. In 2010, just months after the separation, Kate jumped into another reality series, "Kate Plus 8," which ran from 2010 until 2017. And despite their 2009 divorce, Jon and Kate have continued to make headlines due to their acrimonious relationship and serious allegations against each other.

Now, the sextuplets — Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel — are on the brink of adulthood and will turn 18 in May. (Cara and Mady, 20, are both in college, per InTouch Weekly.) So, where is the Gosselin matriarch today? Fans may be surprised to learn what Kate is up to these days...