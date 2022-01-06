Scott Disick's Apparent Crude Joke About Pete Davidson Has Jaws Dropping

Pete Davidson is a pro when it comes to dating some of Hollywood's hottest stars. He's been linked to some of the top talents in Hollywood, like Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. Now, Kim Kardashian and Davidson are one of the most talked-about couples of the year. Shortly after filing for divorce from Kanye West, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star seems to have found romance with "SNL" funnyman Pete Davidson. The pair was first spotted together at an amusement park but this was after they locked lips on an episode of "SNL." Now, they seem to be getting closer and closer.

Luckily, Kim's family seems to be supportive of the romance, and a source even told E! News that matriarch Kris is a big fan of Davidson's. "She's really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him," the insider revealed. The couple has been spending some time together in Los Angeles and they recently jetted to the Bahamas. "Things are going great between them. They're taking things slow, but both are really happy when they're together," one insider told Page Six. "All of their friends love seeing how happy they both are. It's really great." Fans will for sure be watching and hoping for more deets on the hot new couple.

Sadly, the pair has not posted many photos from their trip on social media, but one solo shot of Kim has fans buzzing —and apparently Scott Disick has something to say about it, too.