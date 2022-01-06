Scott Disick's Apparent Crude Joke About Pete Davidson Has Jaws Dropping
Pete Davidson is a pro when it comes to dating some of Hollywood's hottest stars. He's been linked to some of the top talents in Hollywood, like Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. Now, Kim Kardashian and Davidson are one of the most talked-about couples of the year. Shortly after filing for divorce from Kanye West, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star seems to have found romance with "SNL" funnyman Pete Davidson. The pair was first spotted together at an amusement park but this was after they locked lips on an episode of "SNL." Now, they seem to be getting closer and closer.
Luckily, Kim's family seems to be supportive of the romance, and a source even told E! News that matriarch Kris is a big fan of Davidson's. "She's really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him," the insider revealed. The couple has been spending some time together in Los Angeles and they recently jetted to the Bahamas. "Things are going great between them. They're taking things slow, but both are really happy when they're together," one insider told Page Six. "All of their friends love seeing how happy they both are. It's really great." Fans will for sure be watching and hoping for more deets on the hot new couple.
Sadly, the pair has not posted many photos from their trip on social media, but one solo shot of Kim has fans buzzing —and apparently Scott Disick has something to say about it, too.
Scott Disick seems to make a comment about Pete Davidson's manhood
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took a tropical trip in January, and the Skims founder has been sharing a few glimpses with fans. The star posted a selfie-style shot that captured her lounging by the pool, as seen above. "Sweet sweet fantasy baby," she captioned the sultry snap. Kim sported a minuscule brown bikini with halter-style straps and a thin band that appeared to secure around her back. The bottoms were just as small, and Kim pulled the strings up near her hip bones. She also displayed her flat tummy.
Many fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the reality star on her bikini body, while others had different comments, including Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick. "Damn! Where's the tripod!" Scott commented on the post. While "tripod" can mean a tripod for a camera in some cases, many people believe that Scott was talking about Davidson's, ahem, manhood. Sometimes, people call well-endowed men "tripods," and Davidson's exes have said that he is not lacking in the that department.
Scott's comment has racked up many comments already. "I swear you have the funniest remarks," one follower commented on Scott's. "Oh I think he is and so is she with her sweet sweet fantasy baby ok but why am I loving them as a couple now?!!! And why do I love Pete," another wrote. As of this writing, it does not appear as though Kim has entertained Scott's childish (but funny) behavior.