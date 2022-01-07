90 Day Fiance's Julia Trubkina Reveals Life-Changing 'Obstacles' In New Update
Julia Trubkina of "90 Day Fiance" is not having the best start to 2022 after experiencing a series of health and personal struggles. Julia, who is in a relationship with Brandon Gibbs and documented their love on the reality show, worried her fans after she posted that she was ill shortly after the new year.
ScreenRant reports that Julia revealed on her Instagram story that she had been dealing with a high fever and body aches that she likened to "someone frying a marshmallow." These symptoms caused many to wonder if she had contracted COVID-19, though the reality star said her test came back negative. Julia's aches and pains particularly worried fans because Jason Hitch, another "90 Day Fiancé" cast member, died of the virus weeks before Christmas, per E! News. However, Julia reassured fans on social media that she was on the mend.
But now, she's been hit with even more issues that has caused her air out her thoughts again.
Julia Trubkina has had a problematic start to 2022
Though Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are seemingly living the good life in Richmond, Virginia — and away from Brandon's mom — they might be dealing with some legal issues. On January 6, Julia revealed that 2022 has given her and Brandon "obstacles" to overcome, including her continuing health struggles. "our year began with obstacles. my fever is 105. the rent for the apartment ends soon, we need to make a decision about future actions," she captioned an Instagram post of her and Brandon snuggling outside. "there were problems with documents, but we are together, everything will be fine," she added.
It is unclear if the documents Julia referred to are in relation to their apartment lease or her visa status in the U.S. It is, however, likely that Julia will clarify what she means in a future social media update — as she has frequently posted her daily activities with Brandon on Instagram. In November, Julia announced the happy news that she got her driver's license and was taking driving lessons. "I now have a driver's license for a car," Julia wrote on an Instagram photo of her riding a motorcycle. "At the moment, Brandon is teaching me how to ride a motorcycle, I think I will get my motorcycle license by spring."
If Julia has her driver's license and is expecting to put her wheels on the road, then it's likely her documentation problems are unrelated to her immigration status, but only time will tell.