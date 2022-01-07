90 Day Fiance's Julia Trubkina Reveals Life-Changing 'Obstacles' In New Update

Julia Trubkina of "90 Day Fiance" is not having the best start to 2022 after experiencing a series of health and personal struggles. Julia, who is in a relationship with Brandon Gibbs and documented their love on the reality show, worried her fans after she posted that she was ill shortly after the new year.

ScreenRant reports that Julia revealed on her Instagram story that she had been dealing with a high fever and body aches that she likened to "someone frying a marshmallow." These symptoms caused many to wonder if she had contracted COVID-19, though the reality star said her test came back negative. Julia's aches and pains particularly worried fans because Jason Hitch, another "90 Day Fiancé" cast member, died of the virus weeks before Christmas, per E! News. However, Julia reassured fans on social media that she was on the mend.

But now, she's been hit with even more issues that has caused her air out her thoughts again.