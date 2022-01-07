This RHOM Star's Son Was Just Arrested For A Serious Crime

On January 6, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Alexia Echevarria's son, Peter Rosello, was arrested after allegedly physically abusing his girlfriend during a domestic dispute, according to Page Six. The incident occurred after the victim told Peter that she wanted to stay at her mother's home, the arrest report states, per People. The witness who saw the situation unfold told police that they saw Peter "pull the victim inside of the apartment as she was trying to free herself from his grip." When the victim escaped, a neighbor brought her into their apartment, then called the police, according to the report. Peter was booked and charged at 2:00 am with a battery misdemeanor, and his bond was set at $1,500.

Even though Alexia, Peter, and Peacock —the platform on which "RHOM" airs — haven't commented on the situation yet, this isn't Peter's first time getting arrested. In 2012, he was arrested for attacking an unhoused man, according to the New York Post. Peter pled guilty, and in 2013, he was arrested again for possessing marijuana, per the Daily Mail.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. You can also find more information, resources, and support at www.thehotline.org.