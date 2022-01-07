This RHOM Star's Son Was Just Arrested For A Serious Crime
Many of the reality stars on the "Real Housewives" franchise may live a glamorous life on the outside, but some of their behind-the-scenes issues with their children aren't as pretty. While "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alumna Nene Leakes was "running to the bank, depositing Trump checks," her son was depositing fraud checks. In June 2015, Nene's oldest son, Bryson Bryant, was arrested in Douglas, GA, due to being in connection with a check forgery case, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The apple doesn't fall very far from the tree of "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps, either. Her daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, was arrested in 2017 on drunk driving charges, according to Page Six. Meanwhile, Luann was arrested in 2018 for "battery, disorderly intoxication and trespass in an occupied structure of conveyance," per E! News. And even though her daughter is now an internationally famous supermodel, that doesn't mean "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alumna Yolanda Hadid didn't deal with her fair share of issues when it came to Bella Hadid. In June 2014, when Bella was 17, she received a DUI and almost crashed into a sheriff's patrol car, per the Daily Mail.
Now, another Real Housewives mom might have to explain her son's run-in with the law on her hot new show, "Real Housewives of Miami."
Alexia Echevarria's son, Peter Rosello, was charged with 'battery misdemeanor'
On January 6, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Alexia Echevarria's son, Peter Rosello, was arrested after allegedly physically abusing his girlfriend during a domestic dispute, according to Page Six. The incident occurred after the victim told Peter that she wanted to stay at her mother's home, the arrest report states, per People. The witness who saw the situation unfold told police that they saw Peter "pull the victim inside of the apartment as she was trying to free herself from his grip." When the victim escaped, a neighbor brought her into their apartment, then called the police, according to the report. Peter was booked and charged at 2:00 am with a battery misdemeanor, and his bond was set at $1,500.
Even though Alexia, Peter, and Peacock —the platform on which "RHOM" airs — haven't commented on the situation yet, this isn't Peter's first time getting arrested. In 2012, he was arrested for attacking an unhoused man, according to the New York Post. Peter pled guilty, and in 2013, he was arrested again for possessing marijuana, per the Daily Mail.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. You can also find more information, resources, and support at www.thehotline.org.