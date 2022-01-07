Pete Davidson Reportedly Doesn't Have This Insecurity In His Romance With Kim Kardashian

Unlike some of Kim Kardashian's past beaus, Pete Davidson is reportedly not "intimidated at all" by the socialite's success, a source told Page Six. This source added that the "Saturday Night Live" star is "very supportive" of Kardashian and "admires how successful she is." It seems that Davidson is more focused on the businesswoman's other qualities, including "how down-to-earth, funny, smart and kind she is."

Davidson's refreshing attitude is a complete departure from past love interests who didn't appreciate the extra media attention that comes from being Kardashian's boyfriend. One of the challenges that Kardashian faced in her marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries was his reluctance to being in the public eye as her boyfriend and husband. In an essay he penned for The Players' Tribune, Humphries admitted that he was "naïve about how much [his] life was going to change" after marrying someone "really famous." He wrote, "I never thought I was going to be famous in that way."

In a 2011 appearance on "Live! With Regis and Kelly," Kardashian lamented her difficulties in finding a man who wouldn't mind the cameras that constantly surround her and those in her life (per HollywoodLife). It was at this point that Kelly suggested men might feel intimidated by the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star. Her response was, "The right man will not be intimidated." While finding this "right man" definitely took several more years, it seems that Kardashian may have finally found him.