Pete Davidson Reportedly Doesn't Have This Insecurity In His Romance With Kim Kardashian
In October 2021, rumors began that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were dating after the two kissed (in character) during an episode of "Saturday Night Live." While the kiss was part of a sketch, viewers wondered if there was something more going on behind the scenes. Their suspicions were heightened at the end of October when People released photos of Davidson and Kardashian holding hands while riding a roller coaster at an amusement park. Despite the signs of a blossoming love, a source told the publication at the time that the duo were "just friends hanging out." However, a different source told Page Six at the beginning of November that the KKW Fragrance entrepreneur liked Davidson and was "intrigued" by him.
The "King of Staten Island" star took things a step further in mid-November when he posted a photo from his pajama-themed birthday party to Instagram that showed him posing alongside Kardashian, her mom, Kris Jenner, and rapper Flava Flav. The move made fans wonder if he was discreetly making things Instagram official. A day later, a source revealed to E! News that the couple were, in fact, official. Per the insider, the two decided to see one another exclusively, although Kardashian still expressed a desire to go slowly. Several more sightings over the coming months caught the couple on dates and holding hands. After they were seen returning from a trip to the Bahamas in early January, a source spoke to Page Six about Davidson's feelings toward Kardashian.
Pete Davidson 'admires' Kim Kardashian
Unlike some of Kim Kardashian's past beaus, Pete Davidson is reportedly not "intimidated at all" by the socialite's success, a source told Page Six. This source added that the "Saturday Night Live" star is "very supportive" of Kardashian and "admires how successful she is." It seems that Davidson is more focused on the businesswoman's other qualities, including "how down-to-earth, funny, smart and kind she is."
Davidson's refreshing attitude is a complete departure from past love interests who didn't appreciate the extra media attention that comes from being Kardashian's boyfriend. One of the challenges that Kardashian faced in her marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries was his reluctance to being in the public eye as her boyfriend and husband. In an essay he penned for The Players' Tribune, Humphries admitted that he was "naïve about how much [his] life was going to change" after marrying someone "really famous." He wrote, "I never thought I was going to be famous in that way."
In a 2011 appearance on "Live! With Regis and Kelly," Kardashian lamented her difficulties in finding a man who wouldn't mind the cameras that constantly surround her and those in her life (per HollywoodLife). It was at this point that Kelly suggested men might feel intimidated by the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star. Her response was, "The right man will not be intimidated." While finding this "right man" definitely took several more years, it seems that Kardashian may have finally found him.