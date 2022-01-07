Why Justin Timberlake Is Supposedly Putting His Music Career On Hold
Justin Timberlake's new music has been put on ice once again. The "Suit & Tie" singer, who turns 41 on January 31, has had a calm music career for the past few years. His last album, "Man of the Woods," arrived in 2018 and featured major artists such as R&B songstress Alicia Keys and country star Chris Stapleton. His most recent music appearance, however, came as a guest on Ant Clemons' "Better Days," which the two performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration.
"Today we all watched @joebiden and @kamalaharris take office — and make history," JT wrote in an Instagram post in January 2021. "@antclemons and I are deeply honored to perform our new song, BETTER DAYS, as a celebration of everything this administration represents... as well as a reminder to keep our eyes on the road ahead. We have a lot of work to do, but I'm feeling very hopeful for this country right now."
Despite performing for the Biden administration that month, 2021 would also see Timberlake embroiled in controversy after the bombshell "Framing Britney Spears" documentary dropped. The documentary, which served to highlight Spears' conservatorship battles, had fans lambasting JT for his alleged complicity in Spears' media scrutiny. He also received flak in November following the release of Hulu's "Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson" — which Jackson has reportedly disavowed. Now, a new documentary poses another threat to Justin Timberlake's career.
Justin Timberlake postponed his new music over the upcoming Janet Jackson documentary
A new specter looms above the head of singer Justin Timberlake. Coming under fire in 2021 for his controversial 2002 breakup with Britney Spears — for which he apologized — another skeleton in his closet seems to be coming back to collect.
It's been almost 20 years (!!!) since the jaw-dropping "Nipplegate" incident at Super Bowl XXXVIII. To refresh, Timberlake and Janet Jackson were performing at the now-infamous Halftime Show when Timberlake ripped Jackson's top, exposing her left breast on national television. Now, 18 years later, a retrospective documentary about the entertainer's career, simply entitled "Janet," is set for release on January 28, per CNN.
This, in turn, has left Timberlake and his team scrambling as they rearrange plans for his upcoming music release. "To say that Justin and his team are worried about the [documentary] is an [understatement]," a source told The Sun. Noting the "major backlash" Timberlake received following the "Framing Britney Spears" release, the source added, "Now they are bracing for details about the Super Bowl story, which weren't previously known, to come out." They continued, "He has quietly been working on music but there is no chance he will be putting anything out any time soon with this hanging over his head," before revealing, "The pencilled-in dates for his next release have been pushed back because it could certainly harm sales."