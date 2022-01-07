Why Justin Timberlake Is Supposedly Putting His Music Career On Hold

A new specter looms above the head of singer Justin Timberlake. Coming under fire in 2021 for his controversial 2002 breakup with Britney Spears — for which he apologized — another skeleton in his closet seems to be coming back to collect.

It's been almost 20 years (!!!) since the jaw-dropping "Nipplegate" incident at Super Bowl XXXVIII. To refresh, Timberlake and Janet Jackson were performing at the now-infamous Halftime Show when Timberlake ripped Jackson's top, exposing her left breast on national television. Now, 18 years later, a retrospective documentary about the entertainer's career, simply entitled "Janet," is set for release on January 28, per CNN.

This, in turn, has left Timberlake and his team scrambling as they rearrange plans for his upcoming music release. "To say that Justin and his team are worried about the [documentary] is an [understatement]," a source told The Sun. Noting the "major backlash" Timberlake received following the "Framing Britney Spears" release, the source added, "Now they are bracing for details about the Super Bowl story, which weren't previously known, to come out." They continued, "He has quietly been working on music but there is no chance he will be putting anything out any time soon with this hanging over his head," before revealing, "The pencilled-in dates for his next release have been pushed back because it could certainly harm sales."