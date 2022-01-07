Ashley Graham Has Huge News To Share

Ashley Graham has not only carved out a successful modeling career for herself, but also made history while doing it. In 2016, Graham became the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as Forbes pointed out at the time. Throughout her career, Graham has embraced her curves and promoted body positivity, making her an "icon" in the movement, as Vogue put it. Her unretouched Instagram posts that often showcase her so-called body imperfections, like cellulite and stretch marks, have attracted more than 15 million followers to her page.

"I definitely think that my body has changed many peoples' lives. I've used my body as a tool to talk about taboo subjects, such as cellulite or being insecure about lower belly fat," she told Vogue in 2017. Alongside her impactful career, Graham has also built a beautiful family that has also defied norms. In 2009, Graham met videographer Justin Ervin at church and married him the following year, according to People. When Graham took Ervin, who is Black, to meet her Nebraska family, she wasn't expecting to be faced with racism, she told "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King in 2017. "I will never forget that feeling," she said.

But more than a decade later, Graham and Ervin are thriving. On January 18, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Isaac, as Graham announced on Instagram. In July 2021, Graham shared that she and Ervin were expecting again — and she just gave birth.