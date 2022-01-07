Ashley Graham Has Huge News To Share
Ashley Graham has not only carved out a successful modeling career for herself, but also made history while doing it. In 2016, Graham became the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as Forbes pointed out at the time. Throughout her career, Graham has embraced her curves and promoted body positivity, making her an "icon" in the movement, as Vogue put it. Her unretouched Instagram posts that often showcase her so-called body imperfections, like cellulite and stretch marks, have attracted more than 15 million followers to her page.
"I definitely think that my body has changed many peoples' lives. I've used my body as a tool to talk about taboo subjects, such as cellulite or being insecure about lower belly fat," she told Vogue in 2017. Alongside her impactful career, Graham has also built a beautiful family that has also defied norms. In 2009, Graham met videographer Justin Ervin at church and married him the following year, according to People. When Graham took Ervin, who is Black, to meet her Nebraska family, she wasn't expecting to be faced with racism, she told "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King in 2017. "I will never forget that feeling," she said.
But more than a decade later, Graham and Ervin are thriving. On January 18, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Isaac, as Graham announced on Instagram. In July 2021, Graham shared that she and Ervin were expecting again — and she just gave birth.
Ashley Graham gave birth to twin boys at home
Ashley Graham gave birth to twin boys at her home in the early hours of January 7, she announced on her Instagram Stories and Twitter. The model has yet to share the name of her boys, but added the family is "happy and healthy." She also told fans not to expect updates in the coming days. "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all," she wrote.
Graham announced she and Justin Ervin were expecting twins on a September 20, 2020 Instagram video. In the clip, Graham was seen in the ultrasound room as the technician shared that there were two embryos. Graham quickly recognized that one was a boy, but thought the second was a girl. Graham and Ervin were both quick to react to the technician's correction that the second was also a boy. Graham sat up on the bed with wide eyes while Ervin's voice could be heard in the background, saying, "You are joking me." Graham laughed hysterically while noting, "We're going to have three boys."
While Graham wasn't exactly expecting to go from mother-of-one to mother-of-three within two years, she had previously shared her eagerness to grow her family. In February 2021, just a year after Isaac was born, Graham told WSJ Magazine that she "would get pregnant yesterday if I could," noting she was still breastfeeding.