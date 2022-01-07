The Weeknd And Jim Carrey's Unexpected Friendship Explained

The Weeknd may have surprised fans by inviting Jim Carrey to partake in his new album, but the two have been friends for a couple of years now. In an interview with GQ in August 2021, The Weeknd shared that Carrey surprised him for his birthday the year prior. "We'd been texting prior to that [30th birthday party]. And then, on my 30th birthday, [Carrey] surprised me," The Weeknd recalled. "He just pulled up to my crib and took me to breakfast."

As it turns out, The Weeknd and Carrey are close neighbors and the "Ace Ventura" actor had something else in common with the singer. "He had a telescope, and I had a telescope," The Weeknd said. "He was like, 'Where do you live? What floor do you live on?' I was like, Blah, blah, blah. And we looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other."

The Weeknd has also been a long time fan of the comedic superstar, telling Variety that he grew up watching him. "'The Mask' was the first film I ever went to see in a theater — my mom took me when I was 4, and it blew me away," the "Blinding Lights" singer said. "Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of performer." For his part, Carrey was grateful to be a part of "Dawn FM," tweeting he was "thrilled to play a part in [The Weeknd's] symphony."