Has Jana Kramer's Rumored Boyfriend Finally Been Identified?
Jana Kramer and her now ex-husband Mike Caussin were married for almost six years before the country music singer decided to officially file for divorce earlier last year, per ET. But now, she's moving on with a new man.
Kramer and Caussin got married in 2015 and welcomed their first-born, Jolie, in January 2016. According to Hello Magazine, later that year, the pair briefly separated after the former NFL player's infidelities came to light. However, the couple ended up getting back together, renewed their vows and welcomed their second child together — Jace. Throughout the course of their marriage, the duo was very open about their ups and downs and the struggles they faced together, which included Caussin's repeated infidelity. After announcing their split via Instagram, Kramer discussed in more detail during an episode on her "Whine Down" podcast why she chose to walk away for good. "I didn't want this for the kids," she explained (via MSN). "I stayed for my kids even when other things happened, but my therapist was like, 'You don't want to live this life where it's taking your light away.'"
Now, the "I Got the Boy" artist has been back on the market — and it appears a new beau has caught her attention.
Jana Kramer sparks dating rumors with trainer from Nashville
In June 2021, Jana Kramer found herself in the midst of non-stop headlines after admitting to in an "E! Daily Pop" interview that she was in an "entanglement" with former "Bachelorette" contestant Grahamm Bunn. (She later explained on her podcast, via Us Weekly, that she didn't know the full extent of the term, and they had been just friends for years.) Not too long after, Kramer sparked dating rumors with former football quarterback Jay Cutler, but she explained they were never really a thing.
But now, it appears there is a new man in the country singer's life: Ian Schinelli. According to his Instagram account, the 36-year-old trainer lives in Nashville and is a proud "girl dad." They tried to be coy about their romance at first, but fans quickly caught on: In early December, Kramer posted a series of photos on Instagram from her getaway at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys; a week later, Schinelli shared similar photos of himself from the same location. She wrote about love: "I still believe in love and I hope you do too." Schinelli shared his own thoughts in a photo dump caption. "New experiences to share. New challenges to face. New people in my life," he wrote.
Despite trying to insist that they were "just friends," per Us Weekly, Kramer and Schinelli just performed the #koalachallenge — an intimate TikTok challenge where the girl has to climb around the guy's upper body. It's clear from the video that they're more than just friends, since they share a kiss at the end.