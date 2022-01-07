Has Jana Kramer's Rumored Boyfriend Finally Been Identified?

Jana Kramer and her now ex-husband Mike Caussin were married for almost six years before the country music singer decided to officially file for divorce earlier last year, per ET. But now, she's moving on with a new man.

Kramer and Caussin got married in 2015 and welcomed their first-born, Jolie, in January 2016. According to Hello Magazine, later that year, the pair briefly separated after the former NFL player's infidelities came to light. However, the couple ended up getting back together, renewed their vows and welcomed their second child together — Jace. Throughout the course of their marriage, the duo was very open about their ups and downs and the struggles they faced together, which included Caussin's repeated infidelity. After announcing their split via Instagram, Kramer discussed in more detail during an episode on her "Whine Down" podcast why she chose to walk away for good. "I didn't want this for the kids," she explained (via MSN). "I stayed for my kids even when other things happened, but my therapist was like, 'You don't want to live this life where it's taking your light away.'"

Now, the "I Got the Boy" artist has been back on the market — and it appears a new beau has caught her attention.