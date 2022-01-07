Meghan McCain's Take On TV Hit Yellowstone Has The Internet Split
Meghan McCain has never been shy about speaking out for what she believes in, much like her father, the late Arizona Sen. John McCain. It seems as though McCain has always had a platform to share her views and feelings with her father paving the way, and in 2017, McCain appeared on her biggest stage yet, serving as a panel member of 'The View." She was one of the few (if not only) conservatives on set, and yes, she made as many headlines as Elisabeth Hasselbeck.
McCain enjoyed a few years on the show before opting to leave on her own terms. In July 2021, McCain announced that she would be exiting the morning show, though the media broke the news before McCain announced it herself. "I'm just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart," she told fans. In an interview with Variety, she candidly shared, "For me personally, it felt extremely isolating because of my political ideology. I was the only conservative on the show." She also described the work environment as "toxic."
And even though she doesn't appear on our television screens every weekday morning, she's still making headlines for speaking her mind — this time, fans are having a field day with her take on "Yellowstone" versus "Succession."
McCain complains 'Yellowstone' is punished for not being 'woke'
Meghan McCain penned an op-ed for the Daily Mail on January 6 regarding one of her favorite shows "Yellowstone." In the lengthy piece, she gave her take on the popular series and why she doesn't think it's an award-winner, despite its high viewership. (For context, Succession has received both Emmy and Golden Globes noms.) "The critics ignore it but Costner's non-woke 'Yellowstone' has crushed the elites' favorite show "Succession" in the ratings because it's the one that captures the true soul of America," she wrote, adding that "left-leaning pundits and columnists" are under "the impression that it is the American right that lives in a silo, unencumbered by the opinions of the left."
While she called right-leaning Fox News as "powerful," McCain argued that "America's media is dominated by left of center views." To McCain, the fact that "Yellowstone" airs on the Paramount network and isn't as highly regarded as "Succession" is because it's right-leaning. Reactions to McCain's piece were split, with one person commenting on the article, "LOVE YELLOWSTONE AND THE MAJORITY OF US WILL NEVER WATCH ANYTHING WOKE AND BORING KEEP IT UP GO WOKE GO BROKE." Another argued, "So I guess the soul of America is a dysfunctional family that will do anything including murder to protect their own selfish interests."
A few more clapped at McCain for having to "politicize" everything. In this case, it's safe to say that people can agree to disagree.