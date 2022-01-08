David Arquette Says This Special Talent Helped Prepare Him To Become A Clown

Known for his goofy personality, David Arquette landed his big breakthrough in the iconic slasher film "Scream." He went on to star as Dewey Riley in the franchise, which included four films between 1996 and 2011, per IMDb. Embracing the timeless appeal of the horror film with the signature black-and-white Ghostface mask, Arquette reprised the role for a fifth time for the 2022 reboot, "Scream." The long-running franchise also featured Arquette's former wife, actor Courteney Cox. "It's been 25 years of our lives," Arquette told The New York Times about the films. "We've grown up together. We have a child together. It's a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney," he explained about reuniting on-screen with his ex-wife. .

In his personal life, the actor has worn a less scary kind of mask — clown makeup. (Though, some might argue clowns are much scarier.) "We first have to help rehabilitate the image of a clown," Arquette explained to The New York Times. No joke — Arquette posted a photo of himself on Instagram dressed as Bozo the Clown with the tag #letyourclownout. In fact, Arquette posted several photos wearing a clown nose. One picture showed Arquette in a yellow clown jacket and hat alongside his "clown brother." Another showed the actor reading a book titled "The Invisible Clown." Arquette captioned the photo, "Learning from the master." Luckily, Arquette already came equipped with an impressive skill on his way to becoming a clown.