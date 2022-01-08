Sebastian Stan Confirms What We Suspected About Lily James' On Set Transformation

Sebastian Stan and Lily James totally transformed into Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson for the upcoming Hulu series "Pam & Tommy." The stars portray the titular characters in the biopic miniseries about the true story whirlwind romance and sex tape scandal involving the "Baywatch" bombshell and Mötley Crüe drummer around 1995.

Hulu set the internet ablaze when teaser photos of the actors were released in May 2021, showing off Stan and James' uncanny transformations into their real-life characters. "Pam & Tommy" producer and co-star Seth Rogen boasted the two leads' immaculate throwback looks on Instagram, writing, "My co-stars @imsebastianstan and @lilyjamesofficial are a lot cooler than I am." A lot of work reportedly went into the stars' "cool" new looks, as both James and Stan's transformations took hours of behind-the-scenes hair and makeup. Achieving the iconic recreations took "anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming," the project's hair department head Barry Lee Moe told Variety. James even wore prosthetics on her body to recreate Anderson's famed busty look in her "Baywatch" swimsuit, according to Daily Mail. In a recent interview, Stan even confirmed what we suspected about his co-star's drastic transformation for "Pam & Tommy."