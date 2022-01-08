Matthew McConaughey's Rare Photo Of His 90-Year-Old Mom Stuns Fans
While actor Matthew McConaughey might be a bit of an enigma — something in-between his "Dazed and Confused" character's cringeworthy cool guy and his "True Detective" cop-philosopher and his "flat circles" — there's at least one thing everyone knows for certain. What is it, you say? That he's a true-blue homegrown Texan boy, and always proud to show it. The 52-year-old actor, a Texas native, continues to live in Austin, one of the state's major metropolitan areas, with his wife Camila Alves and their three children. And like many a man from the longhorn state, McConaughey is truly, deeply a mama's boy at heart — and he isn't afraid to say so. But for nearly a decade, this was far from the case.
In November 2020, the actor opened up about what was an eight-year estrangement from his mother, Mary Kathlene "Kay" McCabe, which occurred at the very beginning of his success as an actor. During an appearance on "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett-Smith, McConaughey explained that fame became a contentious point between them — especially since McCabe didn't have a great grasp on boundaries, regularly leaking information about her son to the press. Fortunately, the two have since repaired their relationship — and now, according to a special birthday tweet McConaughey sent about his mother, to his mother, the world now knows not only how close their bond is, but how much she looks like her pride and joy.
Matthew McConaughey's mom is 90 and absolutely stunning
On January 7, 2022, Matthew McConaughey expressed his best birthday wishes to his mother, Mary Kathlene "Kay" McCabe, for her 90th birthday, including a photo of her (pictured above) and an accompanying message. "Ma Mac McConaughey at 90 today — livin' on joy, forgiveness, resistance, and 'not being able to imagine not being here,'" McConaughey tweeted, along with a picture of McCabe wearing a sash with "90 and fabulous" emblazoned on it.
As if on cue, the Internet acted accordingly, with social media uses expressing their surprise over McCabe's resemblance to her famous son, along with compliments for her more youthful looks, despite her newly-minted official status as a nonagenarian. "To be that gorgeous at 90," one Twitter user wrote, before adding best birthday wishes to McConaughey's mother. Others simply called her "beautiful," and still more called the gesture on McConaughey's part "sweet." Indeed, if the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, we can expect many more years of both McConaughey and his mother to make up for the time they lost.