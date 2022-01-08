Matthew McConaughey's Rare Photo Of His 90-Year-Old Mom Stuns Fans

While actor Matthew McConaughey might be a bit of an enigma — something in-between his "Dazed and Confused" character's cringeworthy cool guy and his "True Detective" cop-philosopher and his "flat circles" — there's at least one thing everyone knows for certain. What is it, you say? That he's a true-blue homegrown Texan boy, and always proud to show it. The 52-year-old actor, a Texas native, continues to live in Austin, one of the state's major metropolitan areas, with his wife Camila Alves and their three children. And like many a man from the longhorn state, McConaughey is truly, deeply a mama's boy at heart — and he isn't afraid to say so. But for nearly a decade, this was far from the case.

In November 2020, the actor opened up about what was an eight-year estrangement from his mother, Mary Kathlene "Kay" McCabe, which occurred at the very beginning of his success as an actor. During an appearance on "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett-Smith, McConaughey explained that fame became a contentious point between them — especially since McCabe didn't have a great grasp on boundaries, regularly leaking information about her son to the press. Fortunately, the two have since repaired their relationship — and now, according to a special birthday tweet McConaughey sent about his mother, to his mother, the world now knows not only how close their bond is, but how much she looks like her pride and joy.