Nicole Scherzinger Has Bad News For Fans Of The Pussycat Dolls
Fans waited a decade for the Pussycat Dolls to reunite, but it seems their reunion hasn't gone completely according to plan. In late 2019, the "Don't Cha" hitmakers announced they were making a comeback and performed on "The X Factor U.K." Months later, the group released a new single, "React," and teased that more material was on its way during a March 2021 ET Online interview. The Dolls announced they would be going on tour, but had to put it on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, headlines suggested there was more going on behind the scenes.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, the group's manager, Robin Antin, filed a lawsuit against the lead singer Nicole Scherzinger in September after allegedly threatening to not take part in the tour, due to wanting full creative control and more money. Antin revealed she and Scherzinger agreed that she would get 49% of the business deal and tour. According to Antin, Scherzinger allegedly wants nothing to do with the tour until her percentage is upped to 75. After making headlines, Scherzinger's lawyer, Howard King, got involved and claimed Antin is lying, stating her lawsuit is "a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist."
"Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group's amazing hits for them," he continued, mentioning the tour "will not happen under these circumstances." Sadly, King was right.
The Pussycat Dolls' comeback tour has been completely canceled
Fans may have waited over 10 years to see their favorite group on tour again, but it seems the Pussycat Dolls won't be performing on a stage any time soon. The lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger, took to her Instagram Story to share the sad news. "Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD – we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty!" the "Don't Hold Your Breath" hitmaker wrote.
Scherzinger stated the reason for the tour cancellation is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and didn't mention the lawsuit her manager, Robin Antin, filed against her. "I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I'm naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID," she explained. Scherzinger insisted there is no bad blood between her and her fellow group members, assuring her followers they are still on good terms. "I can't put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us," she continued. "Stay safe and healthy – Love and blessings."
With no mention of Antin in her post, we can only assume the lawsuit is another reason for the cancellation.