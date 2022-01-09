Nicole Scherzinger Has Bad News For Fans Of The Pussycat Dolls

Fans waited a decade for the Pussycat Dolls to reunite, but it seems their reunion hasn't gone completely according to plan. In late 2019, the "Don't Cha" hitmakers announced they were making a comeback and performed on "The X Factor U.K." Months later, the group released a new single, "React," and teased that more material was on its way during a March 2021 ET Online interview. The Dolls announced they would be going on tour, but had to put it on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, headlines suggested there was more going on behind the scenes.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the group's manager, Robin Antin, filed a lawsuit against the lead singer Nicole Scherzinger in September after allegedly threatening to not take part in the tour, due to wanting full creative control and more money. Antin revealed she and Scherzinger agreed that she would get 49% of the business deal and tour. According to Antin, Scherzinger allegedly wants nothing to do with the tour until her percentage is upped to 75. After making headlines, Scherzinger's lawyer, Howard King, got involved and claimed Antin is lying, stating her lawsuit is "a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist."

"Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group's amazing hits for them," he continued, mentioning the tour "will not happen under these circumstances." Sadly, King was right.