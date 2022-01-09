Ben Affleck Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Experience Filming Justice League
It's no secret that actor Ben Affleck has faced many struggles in his personal life. Affleck has made a number of trips to rehab for alcohol misuse throughout his career. Affleck's personal struggles deeply affected his marriage to actor Jennifer Garner, which ultimately ended in a split in 2018.
Affleck recently revealed he would "probably still be drinking" if he was still married to Garner in an interview with Howard Stern. "It's part of why I started drinking ... because I was trapped," Affleck said, per People. "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution." After receiving backlash, Affleck later clarified his comments about Garner on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," explaining what he said was taken out of context to make him look like "the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy." He shared, "I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first."
With Affleck's history of issues, it's no surprise the actor's career has also suffered some blows along the way. In a new interview, Affleck confirmed what many suspected about his experience filming the DC superhero film "Justice League."
Ben Affleck claimed Justice League was a 'bad experience'
Ben Affleck's role of Batman in the 2017 film "Justice League" was a low point for the star. "It was really 'Justice League' that was the nadir for me," he recalled to Los Angeles Times. "That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things," he continued. Not only was his breakup from wife Jennifer Garner memorably bad for the star around this time, but director Zack Snyder stepping away from the project in the wake of his daughter's death put stress on the project's completion. "That became the moment where I said, 'I'm not doing this anymore,'" Affleck said of his experience with "Justice League."
Following "Justice League," Affleck completed his third rehab stint in 2018. "As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure," Affleck announced in a statement after completing treatment, per Us Weekly. He added, "I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."
Affleck is now focusing on more character-driven film projects. Interestingly, the star portrays a bartender in his latest movie, "The Tender Bar." When asked if this was a difficult role given his past issues, Affleck told The Boston Globe that he "lost the obsession" to drink. "The cure for alcoholism is suffering," he shared. "And you suffer until your brain sort of says 'no mas.'"
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).