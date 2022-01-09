Ben Affleck Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Experience Filming Justice League

It's no secret that actor Ben Affleck has faced many struggles in his personal life. Affleck has made a number of trips to rehab for alcohol misuse throughout his career. Affleck's personal struggles deeply affected his marriage to actor Jennifer Garner, which ultimately ended in a split in 2018.

Affleck recently revealed he would "probably still be drinking" if he was still married to Garner in an interview with Howard Stern. "It's part of why I started drinking ... because I was trapped," Affleck said, per People. "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution." After receiving backlash, Affleck later clarified his comments about Garner on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," explaining what he said was taken out of context to make him look like "the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy." He shared, "I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first."

With Affleck's history of issues, it's no surprise the actor's career has also suffered some blows along the way. In a new interview, Affleck confirmed what many suspected about his experience filming the DC superhero film "Justice League."